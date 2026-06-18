Ex-Bears Running Back Picked Up By AFC Contenders

The Chicago Bears‘ running back is certainly one of the thinnest on the roster, despite the tandem of D’Andre Swift and 2025 seventh round pick Kyle Monangai combining for nearly 1,900 yards rushing last season.

Beyond the pair, the former of which now has over 1,500 rushes between college and the pros and could be staring at a potential performance decline over the next few years, the depth is borderline non-existent for Chicago.

Once-promising fourth rounder Roschon Johnson has lost all favorability with head coach Ben Johnson despite remaining the third stringer.

Behind him, the list is highlighted by former Dolphins RB Salvon Ahmed, who has less than 600 career rushing yards in six seasons, over half of which were produced during his rookie season in 2020, and none of which have come in the past two years.

And yet one former Bears running back, 27-year old Ian Wheeler, has been signed by the Buffalo Bills.

Former Bears Running Back Ian Wheeler Signed by the Bills

“Signed RB Ian Wheeler”, the Bills’ X account posted alongside an infographic of Wheeler’s career and achievements.

Wheeler originally signed with Chicago as an undrafted free agent out of Howard University in 2024 and spent OTAs and training camp with the franchise before being placed on injured reserve prior to the start of the season.

He then continued on with the Bears in training camp the following year in 2025, but was unable to make the final roster and was waived in late August, eventually being signed to the New Orleans Saints‘ practice squad that November – but lasting all of one week prior to his release.

Wheeler’s route back to the league has primarily hinged on his impressive performances for the Louisville Kings in the UFL, ultimately being named the MVP of the United Bowl, i.e. the UFL Championship Game that the Kings won 27-20 against the DC Defenders.

Do the Bears Need More Help at Running Back?

Given the state of the room, it would perhaps have been prudent for Ben Johnson and co. to look into re-signing Wheeler.

Roschon Johnson is widely tipped to be an early not-so-surprising cut-candidate, and neither of Ahmed nor fellow back Brittain Brown are truly viable RB3 options. Perhaps Chicago’s best hope is for undrafted free agent Coleman Bennett to show out in training camp and take the third string spot.

But if that does not happen, the Bears may well need to scour the league and perhaps other corners of the UFL for a solid third choice option in case of injury or poor form to their top two guys.

Players like Alvin Kamara have already been linked with a move to the Midwest, but if Johnson does end up on the chopping block, it is more likely a less high-profile name is picked up by the team.