Bears Surprise Trade Pitch Lands Them Division Rival’s All-Pro Cornerback

There are few fan bases that loath a rival franchise more than the fans of the Chicago Bears despise the Green Bay Packers.

Whilst it has hardly been a “rivalry” of late; with the Packers holding a 29-11 record against the Bears over the past two decades; Chicago still considers Green Bay to be its arch rival and perennial NFL nemesis.

So intense a hatred exists from the Bears to Green Ba, that although the NFC North sees its fair share of intra-division trades: in 2022 the Packers traded up in the second round in the NFL draft with the Vikings, who then traded a second round pick to the Lions for TJ Hockenson, it is exceptionally rare that a trade occurs between these two neighboring parties.

In fact, return specialist Glyn Milburn was the last player traded from the Bears to the Packers, all the way back in 1998, for the price of a seventh round pick.

However, a new trade proposal looks to break that ever-increasing trade-barring streak.

Packers Looking To Ship Off Jaire Alexander

The Packers have widely been known to be looking for an out regarding the contract of 2 x All-Pro corner, Jaire Alexander.

Alexander has been very injury prone since 2021, having started just 34 games over the past four seasons – and 16 of them were in his last truly healthy season back in 2022.

At age 28, the former Louisville man has hardly seen the last of his already impressive NFL career, but Green Bay clearly has reservations about his substantial current contract number, which currently stands at a $27 million cap hit in 2025.

In Chicago, on the other hand, the Bears are looking finally start contending for the division after decades out in the wilderness. With the addition of new offensive-minded head coach, Ben Johnson, reinforcements on the interior of the offensive line, and skill positions upgrade such as rookie receiver, Luther Burden III, and tight end Colston Loveland, Chicago’s roster finally looks put together.

On defense, the most immediate question arising will most likely concern the defensive end situation, where there is little going on behind starters, Montez Sweat and free agent acquisition, Dayo Odeyingbo.

Bears Could Look For An Upgrade At Cornerback

However, a dark horse position group to struggle could well be at cornerback. Nickel, Kyler Gordon and outside corner, Jaylon Johnson, remain two of the better at their positions in the league. But CB2, Tyrique Stevenson, struggled in what was a difficult 2024 season whose unfortunate crescendo came during a terrible lapse of judgement against a Jayden Daniels Hail Mary attempt against the Washington Commanders.

Both Alexander and Stevenson could do with fresh starts, and if Chicago and Green Bay put their heads together, they can help both players achieve them in one fell, mutually beneficial swoop.

Alexander’s All-Pro ability provides far greater upside for the Bears than Stevenson. However, he comes with a larger price tag and injury baggage. But long term, Chicago may be reticent to sign another cornerback to big, half-decade type deal after locking up both Gordon and Johnson.

A couple of years with Alexander under contract, during a period that coincides with quarterback, Caleb Williams, remaining on his rookie deal, could well be preferable for the Bears to having Stevenson under contract during that same period of time – especially if they do not intend to sign him to an extension.

For Green Bay, they manage move an asset they’ve been looking to ditch and get a starting caliber player with two years left on his rookie deal in return.

Packers get: Tyrique Stevenson

Bears get: Jaire Alexander, 2026 Sixth Round Pick