Bears Trade Proposal Lands 18-TD RB Seeking New Contract

The Chicago Bears didn’t do much this offseason to address the running back position, which surprised many fans. Aside from drafting Rutgers’ Kyle Monangai in the seventh round, it looks like the Bears will be heading into next season with no significant changes at running back.

However, Harrison Graham of Chat Sports floated a potential trade for Buffalo Bills star running back James Cook, who is skipping OTAs in pursuit of a new contract.

James Cook Would Be a Clear Upgrade

Cook, 25, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and hasn’t been shy about his desire to be paid like a top-tier running back. Given his production, it’s hard to argue that he doesn’t deserve it.

Cook is coming off a standout season in which he rushed for 1,009 yards on 207 carries, averaging an impressive 4.9 yards per attempt. He totaled 18 touchdowns and added 258 receiving yards. Since 2023, Cook ranks 10th in the league in all-purpose yardage, amassing 2,834 total yards. Simply put, he’s an extremely efficient player who’s proven to be a huge asset in the backfield.

Integrating a dynamic running back like Cook could elevate the Bears’ offensive capabilities. His versatility as both a runner and receiver aligns well with Ben Johnson’s offensive philosophy, which emphasizes adaptability and exploiting mismatches. Much like Johnson’s use of Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit, Cook could become a do-it-all threat out of the Bears’ backfield.

Familiarity and Financials

It’s worth noting that the Bears and Bills have a history of working together on trades. Just last year, Chicago acquired guard Ryan Bates from Buffalo for a fifth-round pick. During the 2024 draft, the Bears traded back into the fourth round with the Bills to select pass rusher Austin Booker. In the 2025 draft, the teams swapped multiple picks once again, with Chicago moving selections 41, 72, and 240 to Buffalo in exchange for picks 56, 62, and 109. The Bears then flipped pick 109 back to the Bills for selections 132 and 169.

Given that recent track record, it wouldn’t be surprising if Bears GM Ryan Poles has already called Bills GM Brandon Beane to inquire about Cook’s availability.

The bigger question is the financials. Cook is reportedly seeking around more than $15 million annually, and the Bears have used a lot of their cap space on extensions this offseason. A trade for Cook would essentially be a one-year rental, unless the Bears are prepared to offer him a new deal.

This brings up a scenario where the Bears add D’Andre Swift in the trade for Cook. This move will free up cap space by shipping off Swift, while adding an upgrade in Cook. The trade proposal that Graham mentioned would be sending Swift and a fourth-round pick in exchange for Cook.

Cook’s situation presents a compelling opportunity for the Bears to make a big-time upgrade on offense. However, the financial commitment required is something to keep in mind. Balancing immediate impact with long-term stability will be crucial for the Bears if they decide to make a move for the Bills’ RB1.