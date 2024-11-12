Longtime Packers WR Sounds Off on ‘Worst 1st Round’ QB Caleb Williams

Former wide receiver James Jones played nine years in the NFL, eight of which were spent in Green Bay with the Packers.

Over the course of his career, Jones recorded 433 receptions for 5,861 yards and 51 touchdowns, earning a reputation as a hard-working, dependable receiver. His ability to make contested catches coupled with his contributions to Green Bay’s high-powered offenses made him a fan favorite and a critical part of the Packers’ success during his tenure.

Now a member of the media, the former favorite target of Aaron Rodgers is dishing out hot takes as a co-host on FS1’s “The Facility.” He recently offered his opinion on what he has seen so far from Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and — spoiler alert — it’s not good.

“Right now, as we stand, he’s the worst first-round quarterback, and that’s just the honest truth about it,” Jones said about Williams, before elaborating.

Ex-Packers WR James Jones on Bears’ QB Caleb Williams: He’s Not Seeing It

Williams has started all nine games for the Bears, leading the team to a 4-5 record.

Through his first nine games, Williams has completed 60.5% of his passes for 1,785 yards, averaging 6.1 yards per attempt, also tossing nine touchdowns and five interceptions. His passer rating currently sits at 81.0, and his total QBR is 38.4, which ranks 28th among starting quarterbacks.

Williams has also contributed some on the ground, rushing 38 times for 221 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Notably, he has also been sacked 38 times, indicating challenges in pass protection and decision-making under pressure. His 38 sacks leads the league, which is a huge problem for Jones, who also believes Caleb is missing the open man far too often.

“Caleb Williams looked bad out there,” Jones said after Chicago’s Week 10 loss the New England Patriots. “However we want to slice it, however we want to dice it, however many plays we want to show of receivers not getting open, there’s a lot of plays we can show where receivers are getting open. My man has not seen what he’s supposed to see. My man is taking sacks sometimes that he’s not supposed to take. O-line is getting beat cleanly, sometimes to where ain’t nothing he can do. But when it is something for him to do, make these simple throws, whether it’s outside the pocket, whether it’s inside the pocket, he’s not making them.”

Williams Hasn’t Been Helped By His Coaching Staff

At the time of publication, the Bears just announced they had fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and promoted passing game coordinator Thomas Brown.

“After evaluating our entire operation, I decided that it is in the best interest of our team to move in a different direction with the leadership of our offense. This decision was well-thought-out, one that was conducted deliberately and respectfully,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said.

“Thomas is a bright offensive mind who has experience calling plays with a collaborative mindset. I look forward to his leadership over our offensive coaching staff and his plan for our players.”

Despite getting saddled with a lame-duck OC, Williams has still shown promise, resilience and a willingness to adapt. His ability to extend plays and make throws on the run has been a positive aspect of his game. Continued development in reading defenses and decision-making under pressure will be crucial for his progression. We’ll see what kind of effect Brown has on the rookie QB’s game.