Lions WR Jameson Williams Sends 4-Word Message to Bears WR Luther Burden

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and Chicago Bears rookie wideout Luther Burden III were teammates at St. Louis’ Cardinal Ritter Prep High School in 2018, when Williams was a senior and Burden was a freshman.

Now, all these years later, they’re playing for different teams in the same division, about to become rivals for the foreseeable future.

The duo of WRs also have another thing in common: Burden is set to play under new Bears head coach Ben Johnson, who served as offensive coordinator for Williams in Detroit for the last three years.

Williams is coming off a breakout season in which he passed the 1,000-yard receiving threshold for the first time, and he’s very familiar with how Johnson operates. Burden, a projected first-round receiver who fell to the Bears in Round 2, revealed he got a call from his former teammate, who spoke glowingly about Johnson. Jamo also told Burden the rookie WR was going to enjoy Johnson’s offense.

“He told me I’m gonna love it,” Burden said on the first day of rookie minicamp, via Marquee Sports Network’s Scott Bair. “So … let’s go.”

Bears Luther Burden Says He Can Go to Jameson Williams for Advice

A five-star recruit from East St. Louis, Illinois, Burden chose Missouri over powerhouse programs like Alabama and Georgia, aiming to elevate the Tigers’ football program. In his freshman year (2022), he showcased his versatility by netting 45 receptions for 375 yards and six touchdowns, also adding two rushing TDs and a punt return TD.

He says his friendship with Williams continued throughout college.

“We’ve had a great relationship throughout my career because he was someone I can ask for advice if I need it,” Burden said about Williams. “And we always work out together and stuff like that.”

Burden’s sophomore season in 2023 was even more impressive, as he amassed 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns, earning him First-Team All-SEC honors. Despite a dip in production during his junior year in 2024 — he finished with 61 catches for 676 yards and six TDs — Burden’s overall contributions solidified his place among Missouri’s all-time greats, finishing with 192 receptions for 2,263 yards and 21 touchdowns over three seasons.

Burden’s decision to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft was expected. At the scouting combine, he impressed scouts with a 4.41-second 40-yard dash and a 1.54-second 10-yard split, highlighting his speed and explosiveness. Now, he’ll get the opportunity Williams once had: to work in Johnson’s offense.

Ben Johnson Should Bring Out the Best in Burden

Johnson has a reputation for tailoring his scheme to the strengths of his players, which should serve the entire offense well. His experience with developing young talent like Williams will likely benefit Burden, as well as Rome Odunze, who’s entering Year 2. Johnson has expressed enthusiasm about working with quarterback Caleb Williams and building an offense that also includes a collaborative approach with his staff and players.

Given Johnson’s track record with wide receivers, Williams may be correct: Burden will likely love working with Johnson.

Burden is in a position to become a solid wideout in the NFL, and if he stays healthy, the parallels between Williams’ and Burden’s early careers, combined with Johnson’s coaching acumen, suggest a promising future for Burden with the Bears.