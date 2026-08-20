Bears’ Emerging Edge-Rusher Leaves Joint Bengals Practice With Injury

The Chicago Bears continue to deal with injury concerns to the defense, including the most recent to breakout pass-rusher Jamree Kromah.

Kromah left the joint practice field against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, August 20 with an unspecified injury, according to a report from Adam Hoge of CHGO Bears.

“Pass-rusher Jamree Kromah, who had a standout game against the Browns last week, just left practice after a rep in 1-on-1s,” Hoge posted to X. “Hard to tell exactly what happened, but he walked to a cart on the other end of the field and was taken back to the locker room.”

Kromah created six pressures during the Bears’ preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns last week, which led the NFL in that category, per Ryan Fowler of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Jamree Kromah Has Yet to Play Regular Season Snap for Bears

Kromah joined the Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent out of James Madison in 2024. The New England Patriots claimed him off Chicago’s practice squad in September of that season, but Kromah was back in the Windy City roughly one month later.

The 26-year-old pass-rusher has yet to play a regular season snap in the league heading into his third year as a practice-squad-level player, though that could change in 2026. Jacob Infante of PFN and Windy City Gridiron authored a scouting report on Kromah Wednesday following what he described as a “seriously great game” the weekend prior.

“Kromah is quick off the line of scrimmage with very good short-area burst and a well-timed first step,” Infante wrote. “He can sometimes be a little too eager off the snap when tasked with contain duties, but it’s a better problem to be too explosive than not explosive enough. His acceleration is better than most edge-rushers around his 268-pound range, and he carries his weight very well.”

Bears Added Injured DE Marcus Davenport to Roster Just Days After Jamree Kromah’s Breakout Performance

For what it’s worth, the Bears decided to add veteran edge defender Marcus Davenport to the roster two days after Kromah’s breakout preseason performance.

However, what Davenport can give Chicago’s defense is a considerable question after he has spent the last three years seriously hampered by injuries. While Kromah left the practice field in Cincinnati on Thursday, Davenport wasn’t healthy enough to even travel to Ohio with the team.

Davenport’s health problems have limited him to only 14 appearances over the past three years, and he has recorded just 3.5 sacks and three tackles for loss across that span.

Chicago has regularly rotated defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo inside on pass-rush downs throughout camp, which leaves Montez Sweat as a three-down player on one side of the front and Austin Booker as perhaps the outside pass-rush specialist on the other side on expected throwing downs.

Given the decision to add Davenport to round out the position group and not some other veteran with a better recent track record of health and production, Kromah’s injury could prove a significant concern to Bears brass in the days to come.