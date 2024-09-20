Bears DB Jaquan Brisker Issues Challenge to Colts QB Anthony Richardson

The Chicago Bears defense has been tough this season and has the matching swagger to boot.

Chicago hits the road this weekend to take on the Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Anthony Richardson, who has displayed an array of elite physical skills that he is still trying to put together into a complete game on the NFL level.

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker took notice of one pass in particular that Richardson slung during Week 1 against the Houston Texans — a 65-plus-yard heave off the wrong foot for a touchdown while under duress, which was one of the longest throws ever recorded since Next Gen Stats came into existence, according Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times.

“It was amazing, to be honest,” Brisker said Thursday, per Finley. “He was tripping, falling, threw that thing up and led the receiver to a touchdown.”

But Brisker wasn’t necessarily complimenting the Colts young QB as much as he was challenging him.

“I want him to throw it deep this week,” Brisker continued . “If he can, please throw my way. Regardless of [if] it’s short or long, I want the opportunity.”

Bears Secondary Looks Tough Through 2 Weeks of New NFL Season

The Bears defense is just outside of the top 10 in passing allowed, tied for 11th with the Buffalo Bills at 387 yards and just a single yard behind the Texans in 10th.

Chicago has allowed just two TDs through the air in two games and has matched that total with a couple of INTs and a touchdown of its own, courtesy of cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

Brisker and fellow safety Kevin Byard III are one of the better tandems in the league through two games, based on metrics from Pro Football Focus. The website ranks Brisker the 26th best safety out of 78 players who qualify at the position, while Byard ranks 28th.

Meanwhile, PFF ranks star cornerback Jaylon Johnson 3rd at his position out of 98 qualifying players through Week 2.

Anthony Richardson Has Proven INT-Prone Early in Year

The Colts are 0-2 on the season after one-score losses to both the Texans and the Green Bay Packers and will be desperate to avoid an 0-3 start.

Richardson will have to be better than he’s been through two weeks if Indy hopes to do that against a quality Bears secondary looking to help Chicago move to 2-1 on the year.

While Richardson has elite physical tools, his experience is minimal. He started just four games last year before injury robbed him of the remainder of the campaign. And in two games in 2024, Richardson has completed less than 50% of his passes for 416 yards, 3 TDs and a league-leading 4 INTs.

Brisker’s challenge to Richardson ahead of the Week 3 matchup could be as much about goading the young QB into taking some risks as it is about Brisker’s inherent competitiveness.

Chicago will also have to watch out for Richardson making plays with his legs, however, as the Colts QB has rushed the football 10 times for 93 yards and 1 TD through two games.