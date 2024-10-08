Bears Star DB Has Concussion, Won’t Travel to London With Team: Report

The Chicago Bears defense has been every bit the snarling unit this season that fans have come to expect over decades of a hard-nosed brand of football, but it could well be without one of its most important contributors this weekend in London.

Starting safety Jaquan Brisker may miss the team’s Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a concussion, which didn’t come to light until a day after the Bears’ win over the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field.

“#Bears safety Jaquan Brisker reported concussion symptoms this afternoon, was diagnosed with one this evening and isn’t on the team flight to London,” Patrick Finley of the Sun Times reported via X on Monday, October 7.

Brisker could recover soon enough to fly to England on his own, Finley added. However, concussion symptoms vary from person to person and are inherently unpredictable.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) ranks Brisker as the 35th-best safety out of 80 players who have seen enough snaps to qualify at the position through five games this NFL season.

Brisker has tallied 40 tackles, including 3 tackles for loss, 2 pass breakups, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble and 1 sack this season. He has afforded opposing QBs a collective rating of just 65.5 through five games, per PFF.

