Bears Insider Reveals Details on When Jaquan Brisker Could Return

Safety Jaquan Brisker of the Chicago Bears.

Jaquan Brisker could still see the field again in 2024.

The starting strong safety for the Chicago Bears has been out since early October after suffering the third reported concussion of his NFL career.

According to insider Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, it’s possible Brisker could return to action in a matter of weeks.

“Brisker can be designated to return from injured reserve beginning this week,” Biggs wrote on December 10.

“Brisker has missed eight games — he also missed two as a rookie in 2022 and two more in 2023 because of concussions — but I’m told it’s possible he’s nearing a return,” Biggs added. “Because he has been sidelined for more than two months, it could take a little time to get his conditioning to the level required to play. He might need multiple weeks of practice to get back in the mix, and it’s possible the Bears would use some kind of rotation for him initially.”

Jaquan Brisker’s Return From Concussion No. 3 Brings Concerns, Questions

Brisker suffered his most recent concussion Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers. He delivered a big hit to tight end Tommy Tremble, which caused a fumble. While Brisker finished that game, he reported concussion symptoms the following day and was placed in the concussion protocol. That was on October 6. He hasn’t played since.

Unlike his previous concussions, Brisker’s recovery in 2024 has been prolonged. He missed four consecutive games before the Bears placed him on injured reserve (IR) on November 14, which sidelined him for another four games. This marks his third concussion in as many NFL seasons for the talented young DB, intensifying concerns about his neurological health.

Brisker’s first documented NFL concussion occurred in November of 2022, during a game against the Atlanta Falcons. He played 53 of 55 defensive snaps against the Falcons and was checked twice for a concussion during the game. Subsequently, he was diagnosed with a Grade 1 concussion and missed the following two games.

In October 2023, Brisker suffered another concussion at the end of Week 7. He missed two games that year before returning to full-time duty. His third concussion this season is by far the most concerning, though, as he has missed over half the regular season.

Bears May Also Activate Safety Elijah Hicks

According to Biggs, the Bears may also get a further boost in the secondary, as Elijah Hicks could soon be activated, as well.

“Safety Elijah Hicks has missed the last two games with a right ankle injury,” Biggs noted. “He’s probably close to being in the mix also because if the injury was deemed to require much more time off, he likely would have landed on IR.”

Considering Brisker’s history, it wouldn’t surprise to see Hicks get more playing time initially.

The Bears face a difficult decision regarding Brisker’s future. While he has been a standout player, leading the team in sacks as a rookie while also earning accolades such as being named to Pro Football Focus’s All-Rookie Team in 2022, his recurring concussions pose significant risks. Investing in a player with a history of head injuries requires careful consideration of his health, first and foremost, as well as the team’s long-term interests. We’ll see what the remainder of the 2024 season holds.