Bears Sign Ex-Raiders Veteran LB With 2 Others Sidelined at Camp

The Chicago Bears have added a little more depth at linebacker for 2024 training camp with two of last year’s contributors currently sidelined at practice.

According to the team’s official transaction wire for July 21, the Bears signed fifth-year linebacker Javin White to their 90-man roster on Sunday, bringing them just one player short of a full roster and giving them six linebackers with which to work in practice.

White, 27, had a brief stint with the Bears during 2022 training camp, but the team waived him with an injury designation after just 10 days following the significant knee injury he sustained in their preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He missed the remainder of the 2022 season and has not occupied an NFL roster since then.

White should provide the Bears with more linebacker personnel as they work through the unpadded portion of this year’s camp, but it remains unclear how long they will need his assistance. The Bears have limited starter T.J. Edwards — one of their top defenders in 2023 — through the first four practices of camp, but head coach Matt Eberflus indicated it is “nothing major” and that he is “close” to full speed again.

Meanwhile, Noah Sewell — a 2023 fifth-round pick — sat out during July 22’s practice with an undisclosed issue and worked out on a stationary bike during July 23’s session.

Javin White Bounced Back in USFL Earlier in 2024

White has experienced a rather long drought in the NFL. He played four games for the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted rookie in 2020 and two more — one for the Raiders and one for the New York Jets — in 2021, but his NFL playing experience ends there. In that time, he recorded just four career tackles (three solo) with one tackle for a loss.

Fortunately for White, he experienced a nice bounce-back campaign earlier this year during the 2024 UFL season while playing for the Michigan Panthers. He recorded a third-most 40 tackles for the Panthers over 10 games and added three tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass breakup, demonstrating both his health and his versatility.

Whether White’s resurgence at the USL level will translate to his second stint with the Bears remains to be seen, but his path to the 53-man roster — if there is one for him — will likely involve special teams. The Bears have four clear options at linebacker with Tremaine Edmunds, Edwards, Jack Sanborn and Sewell, but the fifth spot could be up for grabs if White or another roster-bubble linebacker can make a convincing push.

The Bears signed veteran Amen Ogbongbemiga during free agency, but they also have 2023 camp standout Micah Baskerville and undrafted rookie Paul Moala in the mix.

Can Noah Sewell Make Year 2 Leap for Bears in 2024?

The Bears are in good shape at linebacker when at full strength, but the development of Sewell bears watching as the team works through training camp over the next month.

Sewell did not play much defense during his 2023 rookie season, instead cutting his teeth in the third phase as an active member of the Bears’ special teams. He finished with four special teams tackles and earned a noteworthy 83.8 special teams grade from Pro Football Focus, contributing to every unit except for their field-goal kicking group.

Still, Sewell flashed impact potential in his limited defensive reps for the Bears. He played his best game in Week 3 against the Chiefs when he notched a season-high two tackles (one assisted) and recorded the first defensive stop of his career. While the sample size was small (27 total snaps), he finished with a strong 86.5 defensive grade from PFF, a sign that he could potentially develop into a regular contributor in 2024.

First, though, Sewell will need to get back on the field at camp. A strong preseason could go a long way in helping him challenge Sanborn for the strongside linebacker role for the Bears defense. It is also worth noting that Sanborn — a 2022 UDFA standout — is entering the final year of his contract, giving Sewell a window of opportunity to potentially win the job away from him and ascend into the starting lineup.