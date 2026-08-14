Jay Glazer Just Said What Bears Fans Already Knew About Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears may have gotten the most encouraging Caleb Williams update of training camp, and it came from someone who has spent plenty of time watching the league’s quarterbacks.

NFL insider Jay Glazer recently watched some of the Bears’ training camp and came away extremely impressed with Williams, saying the quarterback is “light years ahead” of where he was last year.

For Bears fans who have watched Williams throughout camp, that probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

The biggest question surrounding Chicago entering 2026 was never whether Williams had the physical talent to become a star. I mean that was obvious from the moment the Bears drafted him No. 1 overall.

The real question was whether the game would slow down for him. And so far, everything coming out of camp suggests it has.

Caleb Williams looks like a different quarterback

Caleb Williams took a massive step forward in 2025 under head coach Ben Johnson.

He led the Chicago Bears to the NFC North title and a playoff victory over the Green Bay Packers while throwing for a franchise record 3,942 yards. He also finished with a 27 to 7 TD-INT ratio and cut his sack total from 68 as a rookie to just 24.

But there were still some pretty obvious areas for improvement as Williams completed only 58.1% of his passes.

Johnson has already said he expects the entire offense to start 2026 much further along than it did last year. He specifically pointed to Williams’ improved ability to process information and apply things he learned during the season.

Even further, Williams has been one of the biggest standouts throughout camp so far. During one recent practice, he went 6 for 6 during a two minute drill, finishing with a dot to Luther Burden III for the tuddy.

The development is especially important because Williams isn’t learning an entirely new offense anymore.

This could change the Bears’ ceiling

Now the Chicago Bears don’t need Caleb Williams to become a completely different player in 2026… They do need him to become a more consistent version of the player who showed up in big moments last season tho.

The Bears already have plenty of offensive talent around Williams. D’Andre Swift is coming off a career year after rushing for 1,087 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025, while Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland, and Luther Burden III remain important pieces of the passing game.

If Williams takes another major step, this offense could become way more dangerous than last year. And that is why Glazer’s observation matters.

Caleb Williams already showed last year that he can lead the Chicago Bears to win big games. If the version of him showing up at training camp really is “light years ahead” of the 2025 version, Chicago may have a much bigger problem for opposing defenses than it did a year ago.

And Bears fans have every reason to believe that might be exactly what they’re watching happen.