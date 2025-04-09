Hi, Subscriber

Bears’ $76 Million All-Pro Speaks Out On State Of The Franchise Amid Offseason ‘Hype’

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Ben Johnson Chicago Bears
Getty
Ben Johnson Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have, in the eyes of many covering the NFL, “won” the offseason once again.

And whilst that may spell excitement for casuals and/or media members covering Chicago sports, Bears fans know better than to trust some talking heads giving high grades to their free agent signings.

It turns out that no one is more emblematic of this consistent skepticism than current CB1 in Chicago, All-Pro Jaylon Johnson, who had some choice words to say to the Chicago Sun’s Patrick Finley.

Hype don’t win you no games,” Johnson said, per Finley, “I’ve been here a minute. I’ve been through the hype. And we don’t win no games. So, for me, if it’s not about winning, quite honestly, I don’t really care about it.”

Johnson then went on to say that when the team finally manages to put together some wins in November and December – of which they had none in 2024 – he would finally get “excited”.

Jaylon Johnson Halts Offseason Plaudits With Tempering Message

It is very understandable that Johnson refuses to fall into the “hype” trap perpetuated by the broader sports media covering the Bears.

Even last season, when Caleb Williams was a just a rookie, oddsmakers and football talking heads were so enamoured with Chicago’s moves that they were priced at an over/under to win a whopping 9.5 regular season games. The expectation being, thus, that they were expected to win an average of 10 games last year.

This obviously did not come to fruition. But instead of tempering their thoughts in the wake of a disastrous 2024 season that resulted in head coach, Matt Eberflus getting fired mid-season – a first for the Bears in the entirety of their illustrious 105 year history, there are now seemingly more expectations for the team.

What Should The Bears’ Realistic Expectations Be Heading Into The 2025 Season?

With Caleb Williams heading into year two, and now sporting an offensive-minded head coach in Ben Johnson – alongside three new interior offensive linemen, many believe this will finally be *the* year for the Bears.

But for a team that has still never had a 4000 yard + passer – the only remaining franchise to have not crossed that very basic threshold – it is vital to keep things in perspective, even if it feels like the stars are aligning.

And Jaylon Johnson’s words echo this, for as many seemingly “great” moves the front office may have made over the course of this free agency period in March, it is worth remembering that the Bears have just a 15-36 record under general manager Ryan Poles, with no season having passed 7 wins – 1.5 below .500.

That is a significantly worse record than former GM, Ryan Pace, who was universally panned by Chicago fans, who managed a 48-65 record over his 7 year tenure with the organization.

There are, of course, reasons for optimism within the building – for reasons previously stated: the offensive line additions of Drew Dalman, Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson – all of whom have proven to be high-end starters. And Ben Johnson did do fantastic work with the Detroit Lions‘ offense.

Nonetheless, it will take more than a couple of things going their way to turn the Bears’ fortunes around; a franchise for whom the past 30 + years has been mostly filled with disappointment and failure.

 

 

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

Chicago Bears Players

Maurice Alexander's headshot M. Alexander
Kiran Amegadjie's headshot K. Amegadjie
Tyson Bagent's headshot T. Bagent
Ryan Bates's headshot R. Bates
Theo Benedet's headshot T. Benedet
Andrew Billings's headshot A. Billings
Josh Blackwell's headshot J. Blackwell
Austin Booker's headshot A. Booker
Miles Boykin's headshot M. Boykin
Swayze Bozeman's headshot S. Bozeman
Jaquan Brisker's headshot J. Brisker
Kevin Byard's headshot K. Byard
Stephen Carlson's headshot S. Carlson
Alex Cook's headshot A. Cook
Drew Dalman's headshot D. Dalman
Scott Daly's headshot S. Daly
Gervon Dexter's headshot G. Dexter
Devin Duvernay's headshot D. Duvernay
Tremaine Edmunds's headshot T. Edmunds
T.J. Edwards's headshot T. Edwards
Jonathan Ford's headshot J. Ford
Chris Glaser's headshot C. Glaser
Kyler Gordon's headshot K. Gordon
Daniel Hardy's headshot D. Hardy
Elijah Hicks's headshot E. Hicks
Travis Homer's headshot T. Homer
John Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Jonah Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Grady Jarrett's headshot G. Jarrett
Roschon Johnson's headshot R. Johnson
Jaylon Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Carl Jones's headshot C. Jones
Braxton Jones's headshot B. Jones
Case Keenum's headshot C. Keenum
Cole Kmet's headshot C. Kmet
Doug Kramer's headshot D. Kramer
Jamree Kromah's headshot J. Kromah
Nick McCloud's headshot N. McCloud
Jordan McFadden's headshot J. McFadden
Joshua Miles's headshot J. Miles
Tarvarius Moore's headshot T. Moore
DJ Moore's headshot D. Moore
Jordan Murray's headshot J. Murray
Bill Murray's headshot B. Murray
Dayo Odeyingbo's headshot D. Odeyingbo
Rome Odunze's headshot R. Odunze
Amen Ogbongbemiga's headshot A. Ogbongbemiga
Jonathan Owens's headshot J. Owens
Zacch Pickens's headshot Z. Pickens
Austin Reed's headshot A. Reed
Dominique Robinson's headshot D. Robinson
Cairo Santos's headshot C. Santos
Tyler Scott's headshot T. Scott
Noah Sewell's headshot N. Sewell
Terell Smith's headshot T. Smith
Durham Smythe's headshot D. Smythe
Ameer Speed's headshot A. Speed
Tyrique Stevenson's headshot T. Stevenson
Ricky Stromberg's headshot R. Stromberg
Montez Sweat's headshot M. Sweat
D'Andre Swift's headshot D. Swift
Tory Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Samori Toure's headshot S. Toure
Shaun Wade's headshot S. Wade
Ian Wheeler's headshot I. Wheeler
Caleb Williams's headshot C. Williams
Chris Williams's headshot C. Williams
Joel Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
Nahshon Wright's headshot N. Wright
Darnell Wright's headshot D. Wright
Olamide Zaccheaus's headshot O. Zaccheaus

Latest Bears News Alerts

Nahshon Wright : Lands in Windy City

The Bears signed Wright to a one-year contract Tuesday, Adam Hoge of AllCHGO.com reports. Wright appeared in one game for Minnesota last season, in which he played 15 snaps on special teams and saw no work on defense. The 2021 third-round pick likewise contributed more on special teams than defense during his three years with Dallas, priming him to now compete for a similar role in Chicago.

Comments

Bears’ $76 Million All-Pro Speaks Out On State Of The Franchise Amid Offseason ‘Hype’

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x