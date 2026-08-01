Bears Star Jaylon Johnson Sends Blunt Message on ‘Contract Year’

There’s a lot at stake for Chicago Bears star cornerback Jaylon Johnson this upcoming season.

Last season, he missed 10 games in the regular season due to a groin injury and tallied just 17 total tackles and one interception. For someone who signed a four-year, $76 million extension just two offseasons ago, that’s not good enough.

And he knows that.

Bears Corner Jaylon Johnson Gets Honest On Expectations Next Season

Speaking with the media on August 1st, Jaylon Johnson believes 2026 is a ‘contract year’ in terms of proving he is still deserving of his contract and another extension in the near future.

“This definitely a contract year. We all know the cap hit and all that stuff. It’s definitely a contract year for me so at the end of the day, whether that’s here or somewhere else, I gotta put it on tape that I am still a top guy in this league.”

Johnson then went on to elaborate on why he structured his contract in a way to earn another big-time extension based on continued elite play, and how it falls on him to prove his worth.

“I’ve structured my deal to a certain way to put myself back at the table at the age of 27, so, for me it was always for this point to get here and then show out and do what I do and to be healthy and be out there doing what I do best.”

As far as the injury setback goes, Johnson doesn’t believe that will affect his play in 2026.

“There ain’t no pressure. I am who I am, and I do what I do, regardless of the circumstance.” Loving the confidence, so let’s just hope he returns to form next season.

Johnson Comments on the Bears Offense

It’ll be great if Jaylon Johnson can return to form in 2026. He’s been an anchor on defense and the longest-tenured Bear alongside tight end Cole Kmet. And part of being the longest-tenured Bear was watching the lackluster offenses since 2020.

However, now it’s a different story, according to Johnson himself.

“Honestly, this probably the best offense I’ve had in seven years, as far as like going against them, for sure. I would say they got a lot of speed, and then really just Caleb’s the best quarterback I’ve had since Nick Foles, if you wanna go back that far,” Johnson said with a smile.

Honestly did not expect to hear the name Nick Foles, but that was the reality of the Bears’ quarterback situation before Caleb Williams arrived.

“You can see the accuracy, you can see the confidence throwing the ball in tight windows,” Johnson added regarding Williams. “It’s something that stood out to me, but I just feel like top to bottom they’re a confident group.”

Now, it’s up to the defense to catch up to the electric Bears’ offense, and Johnson will be an integral part.