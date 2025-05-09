Jaylon Johnson Has Blunt, 3-Word Message for Caleb Williams Heading Into Year 2

Jaylon Johnson has a simple yet powerful message for second-year quarterback Caleb Williams: play winning football.

It sounds so simple, but for Williams and the Chicago Bears, whose fan base grew tired decades ago of being reminded the franchise has never had a 4,000-yard passer, actions will speak resoundingly louder than words.

In a May 6 interview on FS1’s “Speak,” Johnson told co-hosts Joy Taylor, Keyshawn Johnson, and Paul Pierce his own extremely lofty goals for the upcoming season. “I want to have seven interceptions and I want to have three forced fumbles — 10 turnovers. And I want to to have no touchdowns given up, no gains over 50 yards, first-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl again, that’s a given.”

His hopes for Williams aren’t as towering, and can be summed up in three words. “To sum it up, I think fair expectations are for him to play winning football,” Johnson said.

More on Jaylon Johnson’s Comments About Caleb Williams & Winning Football

To be clear, Johnson acknowledged winning isn’t just on Williams.

“Coaching, position, scheme — all that goes into winning football,” Johnson added, before getting specific about what he wants to see from Williams in Year 2.

“I don’t think it has to be him throwing for 4,000 yards or 4,500 yards and then we don’t go to the playoffs. I think it’s moreso just making the right plays. If it’s a check down, completing the deep ball, whatever it may be. Just him playing winning football. And that (goes) for the defense too. Me being a leader on the defensive side, we’ve got to give him opportunities for him to play winning football.”

The team’s new coaching staff, led by the offensive-minded Ben Johnson, should help.

“I think the GM and the front office did their job by bringing in the right guys, and now it’s time for Ben to lead us and all the leaders to set that tone in the locker room,” the Bears corner added.

Johnson’s comments about Williams did raise a few eyebrows.

“That’s a guy right there in Jaylon Johnson, who has shortened his expectations for the quarterback,” analyst Mark Grote said on 670 The Score’s Rahimi & Harris. “He’s talking about Andy Dalton right there. I don’t want Caleb Williams to be Andy Dalton.”

“Caleb Williams should be allowed to be spectacular out of necessity, not just because he can,” co-host Marshall Harris argued. “He needs to be able to make the fundamental play and the check down for 10 yards rather than throwing it 30 yards down the field, trying to make a big play.”

New Staff & Personnel Should Help Williams Take a Leap in Year 2

Williams’ rookie season with the Bears in 2024 was a mix of record-setting achievements coupled with rookie mistakes. Williams started all 17 games, completing 351 of his 562 passes (62.5%) for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and only six interceptions, resulting in a passer rating of 87.8.

He added 489 yards on the ground, as well, and threw 354 consecutive passes without an interception, the longest such streak by a rookie in NFL history and the fourth-longest overall by any QB.

But Williams also had his issues. He was sacked 68 times, the most in the NFL last year, and the third-most in a single season in league history.

But the Bears have made significant coaching changes largely aimed at supporting Williams’ development. Ben Johnson, known for his innovative offensive strategies also added 28-year-old Declan Doyle as the team’s new offensive coordinator, which should fresh perspectives to the offense.

Johnson also brought J.T. Barrett, a former Ohio State quarterback, on board as the QBs coach, and he should be an excellent mentor for Williams.

As for Jaylon Johnson’s comments, winning in the NFL is never easy. But Jaylon has a point — if Caleb can learn to take what the defense gives him while relying on his playmakers a little more, the winning should come.