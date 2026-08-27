Bears Get More Bad News as Starting CB Exits With Injury Scare

The injury issues just keep coming for the Chicago Bears as they prepare to close out their 2026 NFL training camp and play their final game of the preseason.

According to The Chicago Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley, Bears star cornerback Jaylon Johnson exited Thursday’s joint practice in Tennessee with an apparent right arm injury, bringing new concerns for Chicago’s secondary amid an injury-riddled camp.

CHGO Sports’ Adam Jahns added that while Johnson spent the rest of practice with the Titans as a spectator without pads, he remained on the sideline as a vocal presence.

“Bears CB Jaylon Johnson had his helmet taken away, but he never left the sideline,” Jahns wrote Thursday. “He and several teammates have been consistently chirping with the Titans. The Bears defense has been playing nasty today. Very physical.”

Jaylon Johnson is no longer in pads but he’s still on the Bears sideline https://t.co/pYONhDJNxt — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 27, 2026

Johnson missed 10 of the Bears’ first 11 regular-season games in 2025 with an injury to his left shoulder, but the issue that took him out of Thursday’s joint practice does not seem to be related to his past injury, as the new one appeared to impact his right arm.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson spoke with members of the media before August 27’s joint practice with the Titans, meaning he was not available to provide an update on Johnson’s status. Even still, the subject should command attention in the coming days.

Jaylon Johnson Among Latest Hits to Bears’ Secondary

While Johnson’s injury status is currently unclear, the Bears are bound to worry a little after a brutal summer that has seen numerous injury hits to their starting secondary.

Before camp even started, the Bears had to place slot cornerback Kyler Gordon on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list after he reported to camp still not healed from the calf injury that kept him off the field for their entire offseason program this spring. The situation has remained a point of frustration for the Bears throughout the summer.

The Bears also lost veteran free safety Coby Bryant — whom they signed to a three-year, $40 million contract in March’s free agency period — to a severe knee injury and don’t expect that he will return to the field until late in the regular season, if he returns at all.

The Bears have not seen the injuries restrict themselves to their starting lineup, either.

Elijah Hicks, the team’s top backup safety, just came off the PUP list for the first time in camp this week. The Bears also had to make injury moves with three other defensive backs, waiving cornerback K.C. Eziomume and safety Gervarrius Ownes with injury settlements and placing cornerback Dallis Flowers on season-ending injured reserve.

Things will only get dicier if the Bears must plan to spend time without Johnson, too.

Tyrique Stevenson Dodges Injury After Joint Practice Scare

The Bears also briefly had another starting cornerback issue emerge during Thursday’s joint practice with the Titans in addition to Johnson taking himself out of the session.

Multiple beat reporters also shared on social media that Tyrique Stevenson, the likely No. 2 starter opposite Johnson on the perimeter, exited practice with what appeared to be a right leg injury. Fox Sports’ Devan Kaney wrote that Stevenson “couldn’t put much pressure” on his right foot as he walked off the field to receive attention from trainers.

Fortunately, the injury scare didn’t last long when it came to Stevenson.

“Tyrique Stevenson has returned to practice,” Jahns wrote on X about 13 minutes after he exited practice. “He’s back on the field with the starters as I type.”

The Bears can only hope things turn out as fortunately with Johnson, their All-Pro.