Jaylon Johnson Calls Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Flawless Ahead of Bears-Vikings Showdown

Jaylon Johnson didn’t hedge. Asked about lining up across from Justin Jefferson again this Sunday at Soldier Field, the Bears cornerback gave the Vikings receiver about as clean a scouting report as exists in the NFL.

“Justin’s always been, I would say, top one or two since probably his second year in the league,” Johnson said. “He’s an explosive wide receiver, a guy who makes plays, makes really good catches, and runs good routes. I don’t think there’s a flaw to his game.”

Jaylon Johnson’s Praise Comes at an Awkward Moment for Bears Secondary

That’s not a throwaway compliment — it’s a corner conceding, out loud, that the guy he’s about to guard might not have a weakness worth attacking. And it comes at an awkward moment for Chicago’s secondary. The Bears’ offense torched Carolina for 59 points in Week 1, the highest-scoring season opener in NFL history, but the defense gave up 37 in return, including 361 passing yards to Bryce Young. Johnson himself allowed a league-high 127 receiving yards in that game. Ben Johnson didn’t hide his frustration afterward, and both Johnson and fellow corner Tyrique Stevenson reportedly took ownership of the performance.

Jefferson Ties Randy Moss on Vikings’ All-Time Receptions List

Now they get Jefferson, who just reminded everyone why he’s the standard. In Minnesota’s 39-22 comeback win over Green Bay, Jefferson caught eight of nine passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns — one of them a diving score that also tied him with Randy Moss for second on the Vikings’ all-time receptions list at 587 catches apiece. One more grab against Chicago moves him past Moss and alone into second place, behind only Cris Carter.

There’s a subplot here, too. Jefferson’s big night came with backup Carson Wentz at quarterback after starter Kyler Murray was knocked out with a concussion in the first quarter. Wentz finished 12-of-19 for 133 yards and three touchdowns in relief, and with Murray’s status for Sunday uncertain, Wentz looks like the favorite to start again against the Bears.

Johnson Frames Jefferson as a Team-Wide Challenge, Not a Solo Job

For Johnson, the praise doubles as pressure. He signed a big extension and switched to jersey No. 1 because he believes he belongs among the league’s elite corners — and having his own head coach publicly flag the Week 1 tape as not good enough is the kind of thing that stings even when it’s said in good faith. Johnson was careful to frame Jefferson as a team problem, not a one-man job. “At the end of the day, you have to cover routes,” he said. “You have to understand what they’re doing, how they get them the ball, the ball placement, and where they throw the ball.”

Jefferson has feasted on the Bears before — 59 catches, 790 yards and four touchdowns in 10 career meetings — though injuries have often kept Johnson from covering him directly. This time, health isn’t the excuse. Johnson’s healthy, he’s talking with real respect for what he’s about to face, and Chicago’s offense looks live enough to make this a shootout either way. Sunday’s game at Soldier Field should be worth the price of admission.