Bears $76 Million DB Primed For Bounce-Back Season After Down Year

Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson used to be one of the lone bright spots on a struggling roster. Now in the team’s second season under Ben Johnson, he is just one of many. Despite being one of the more credited players on the team, the former All-Pro wasn’t really an impact player during their 2025 breakout season.

A myriad of injuries limited Johnson to just seven games last season.

Across 64 percent of the total defensive snaps, Johnson ranked 70th among 114 corners with a 58.7 grade according to Pro Football Focus.

As an individual, it was a forgettable year for Johnson. Now entering the season fully healthy, Johnson is looking to reestablish himself as one of the premier cornerbacks in the NFL.

Ben Johnson spoke about how the $76 million corner has responded to his injury-riddled season.

Jaylon Johnson Is Highly Motivated By Super Bowl Aspirations

“I could feel a fire lit under him,” Johnson said. “I don’t know what it was, but you could feeling really ignite there back half of training camp. I think he’s been really strong. … From my perspective, I think we got a player who’s got a chance to be playing his best football this year.”

Along with bouncing back from the injuries, Jaylon Johnson recently relayed a message his coach shared with him that added even more fuel to the fire.

“Honestly, I would say we had a talk, and I would say of my years being here I’ve never had a talk of a coach saying we got a chance to win the Super Bowl,” Johnson revealed.

“So I think when he [Ben Johnson] said that, it put some things in perspective for me. And I have, we have, the opportunity to do something special.”

“So I think for me it just sparked a different level of my competitive nature that I haven’t had since I’ve been here. So we’re just going out there and competing, and then wanting the guys to be better, wanting myself to be better, and then just holding us to a different standard, a higher standard, and then we’ll just go from there.”

Jaylon Johnson’s Commitment To Bears Rebuild Is Paying Off

Ben Johnson praised the two-time Pro Bowler’s elevated sense of leadership, and after hearing his renewed motivation, it’s clear why. A rebuild is not fun for established players with a high standard of play. It requires them to be patient and hope that the front office rewards them with team success.

After five seasons of mediocrity, Johnson’s commitment to the process is finally paying off. Now fully healthy, he is set to be a huge contributor to a squad that hopes to find itself in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LXI.

But before they can begin focusing on a playoff run, the Regular Season awaits. Johnson’s first matchup will mostly come against the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year award winner, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

The outcome of Chicago’s Week 1 matchup with the reigning NFC South champion Carolina Panthers will be a huge indicator of how their season will play out.