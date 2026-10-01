Bears’ Jaylon Johnson Given Punishment by NFL for Ridiculous Reason

Things have not gotten off to a good start in 2026 for Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, and it just got worse after Week 3’s win against the Philadelphia Eagles for the former Pro Bowl CB.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Johnson was fined $5,971 from Week 3 due to a “uniform policy violation.”

“#Bears CB Jaylon Johnson fined $5,971 from Week 3 for what is a uniform policy violation — unapproved streamer towels,” Biggs posted on X.

Jaylon Johnson Has Not Been Off to a Good Start

More than just the punishment by the NFL for a ridiculous reason, Johnson has not played up to expectations.

Through three games, Johnson has allowed a passer rating of 118.8 when targeted, along with 14 receptions allowed.

Ariana Pensy of Bears Wire wrote more on Johnson’s poor performance, specifically from Week 3, saying, “What is wrong with Jaylon Johnson this season? He had two horrible games against the Carolina Panthers and Vikings and did not look any better in Chicago’s win against the Eagles with the exception of his tackle for loss. With how well rookie Malik Muhammad has played as well as Tyrique Stevenson, who looked much better against the Vikings, the Bears may have to think about benching their star corner if he does not turn things around soon because right now, he is a liability for this defense.”

It would be hard for the Bears to justify benching Johnson, but looking back at when he requested a trade during last year’s trade deadline, you can’t help but wonder if general manager Ryan Poles made the wrong move by choosing to keep him, rather than trade him away.

An Emerging Bright Spot in the Bears’ Cornerback Department

Thinking about the Bears’ cornerback room in a positive way, it looks like Ryan Poles hit on fourth-round pick Malik Muhammad.

Through three games, he’s only given up five completions on 12 targets for 76 yards, with zero touchdowns allowed and an interception with a 28.5 passer rating allowed.

Head coach Ben Johnson commented on Muhammad’s strong performance during the start of the season, saying, “He’s a sticky player. He continues to get better every single game, every single practice. We had a couple communication errors last week that we got to clean up, but he’s going to learn from that, and he’s going to continue to get better. I think we’re really pleased through three games where he’s at, being able to contribute to our defense and our team in general. He’s a competitor, and we really like where he’s at right now. He’s on an upward trajectory.”

The Bears got a long-term option at corner in Muhammad, and maybe it’s not too late for Ryan Poles to try and trade Jaylon Johnson away.