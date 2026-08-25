Bears Predicted to Part Ways With Former 1st-Round Pick in Coming Days

The Chicago Bears exercised patience and restraint after left tackle Ozzy Trapilo ruptured his patella tendon in January, and those virtues in the face of significant risk now appear likely to pay off.
Instead of spending on a player like Taylor Decker to serve as a viable starting replacement for Trapilo, which several media members suggested (including the one authoring this post), Chicago brass chose to bring back Braxton Jones on a one-year deal for $5 million and take a flyer on former Cleveland Browns first-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr. (No. 10 overall in the 2020 NFL draft).
The Bears also kept former third-round selection Kiran Amegadjie and 2024 undrafted free agent Theo Benedet on the roster.
With Trapilo back at practice months ahead of schedule and poised to play much earlier than the team initially thought, Chicago looks in better shape at the crucial position. However, while the news is good for the team and Trapilo, it may mean the end of Amegadjie’s run with the Bears as well as Wills’ tenure in the Windy City.
“It took Trapilo seven months to get back on the field after rupturing a patella tendon, which is way ahead of where the Bears thought he would be before Week 1,” ESPN’s Courtney Cronin wrote Monday, August 24. “He’ll be on his own timeline to get up to speed, according to [Ben] Johnson, but this news means a couple of things: Trapilo will account for a roster spot and not start the year on the physically unable to perform list. And when ready, the Bears get their left tackle back. Chicago can move interior lineman Caden Barnett, who received a sizable undrafted free agent contract, on the practice squad and part ways with Amegadjie and Wills.”
Jedrick Wills Didn’t Play Well Enough to Steal Roster Spot From Braxton Jones, Theo Benedet
Cronin wasn’t the only analyst to predict recently that Chicago will ultimately give both Wills and Amegadjie the heave-ho when it comes time to cut the roster down to 53 players later this month.
“With Ozzy Trapilo likely to be ready for Week 1, at least one of Jedrick Wills Jr. or Kiran Amegadjie will be on the outside looking in on the Bears’ 53-man roster,” Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron wrote Monday. “They won’t keep six offensive tackles on the roster, but there’s no guarantee they’ll keep five offensive tackles on the team, either. Braxton Jones makes the cut as a backup due to his contract, while Theo Benedet has outperformed the other backup tackles on the roster this preseason, in my opinion.”
Benedet is likely to serve as the team’s reserve swing tackle, as he can theoretically step in for both Trapilo or right tackle Darnell Wright if circumstances demand it.
Ozzy Trapilo Could Potentially Start for Bears Week 1
If Trapilo isn’t back Week 1, Chicago is likely to go with Jones. While Infante framed Trapilo’s trajectory as “likely” ready for the season opener, Cronin’s assessment was more cautious and allows for more time to fully rehabilitate and ramp up to game speed.
Jones began 2025 as the Bears’ starter at left tackle before Johnson benched him for Benedet. Jones then suffered a couple of injuries that kept him sidelined for the rest of the campaign.
Benedet ultimately lost his job to Trapilo down the stretch. Trapilo, then a second-round rookie, played well across six starts before suffering his injury during the opening round of the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers.
Bears Predicted to Part Ways With Former 1st-Round Pick in Coming Days