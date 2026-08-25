Bears Predicted to Part Ways With Former 1st-Round Pick in Coming Days

The Chicago Bears exercised patience and restraint after left tackle Ozzy Trapilo ruptured his patella tendon in January, and those virtues in the face of significant risk now appear likely to pay off.

Instead of spending on a player like Taylor Decker to serve as a viable starting replacement for Trapilo, which several media members suggested (including the one authoring this post), Chicago brass chose to bring back Braxton Jones on a one-year deal for $5 million and take a flyer on former Cleveland Browns first-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr. (No. 10 overall in the 2020 NFL draft).

The Bears also kept former third-round selection Kiran Amegadjie and 2024 undrafted free agent Theo Benedet on the roster.

With Trapilo back at practice months ahead of schedule and poised to play much earlier than the team initially thought, Chicago looks in better shape at the crucial position. However, while the news is good for the team and Trapilo, it may mean the end of Amegadjie’s run with the Bears as well as Wills’ tenure in the Windy City.

“It took Trapilo seven months to get back on the field after rupturing a patella tendon, which is way ahead of where the Bears thought he would be before Week 1,” ESPN’s Courtney Cronin wrote Monday, August 24. “He’ll be on his own timeline to get up to speed, according to [Ben] Johnson, but this news means a couple of things: Trapilo will account for a roster spot and not start the year on the physically unable to perform list. And when ready, the Bears get their left tackle back. Chicago can move interior lineman Caden Barnett, who received a sizable undrafted free agent contract, on the practice squad and part ways with Amegadjie and Wills.”

Jedrick Wills Didn’t Play Well Enough to Steal Roster Spot From Braxton Jones, Theo Benedet

Cronin wasn’t the only analyst to predict recently that Chicago will ultimately give both Wills and Amegadjie the heave-ho when it comes time to cut the roster down to 53 players later this month.