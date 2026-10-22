Bears Listed as ‘Best Trade Fit’ for “Game-Wrecker” $105M Defensive Lineman

There’s a good chance the Chicago Bears are buyers at the trade deadline this season, and perhaps the biggest dream for many fans would be acquiring Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

The biggest obstacle standing in the Bears’ way isn’t the financials; it’s whether the Titans would even be willing to trade him. He’s arguably one of the best, if not the best, interior defensive linemen in the NFL and already has 4 sacks, 21 solo tackles, 13 hurries, and 21 total pressures this season.

Despite having just one win this season, Tennessee hasn’t publicly stated they are open to trading away their players, especially Simmons. During last year’s deadline, the Titans also had just one win, but Tennessee made it clear that Simmons and No. 1 pick Cam Ward were off limits.

Could that stance change as the deadline approaches on November 10th? if so, Daniel Popper of The Athletic listed the Bears as the best fit for Simmons.

Bears Listed as ‘Best Trade Fit’ for Jeffery Simmons

If the Titans are willing to listen to offers for Jeffery Simmons, Daniel Popper of The Athletic listed the Bears as the best fit for the star defensive tackle who’s still just 29 years old.

“Simmons signed a three-year extension in June. The Titans, however, are going nowhere fast under first-year coach Robert Saleh. They earned their first win of the season over the Colts in Week 6. They are nonetheless trending toward another top-five pick, and dealing Simmons would present an opportunity to add valuable draft capital.”

“Simmons is guaranteed $26.95 million in base salary in 2027. He is also due a $5.5 million option bonus in September. Any acquiring team should be comfortable with those figures. Simmons is a game-wrecker as a run defender and pass rusher. Because of the extension, the Titans would take on $21.2 million in dead money in 2027 if they traded Simmons.”

That’s the dilemma. As Popper noted, teams like Chicago would be in a good position to take in Simmons’ salary, but it’s hard to think that the Titans would not only be ok with trading him away, but also taking on $21.2 million in dead money when they just signed him to a three-year, $105.8 million extension in June.

Pro Football Focus Lists Adds Fuel to Bears-Simmons Trade Idea

It’s not just Popper that believes the Bears make sense for a team that could trade for Jeffery Simmons.

Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus listed the Bears acquiring Simmons at the deadline as a “fairytale trade,” writing, “A team like the Bears could be aggressive in trying to add a defensive centerpiece next to a young, cheaper nucleus on offense. The conversation would likely start with at least a first-round pick and more for Tennessee to consider any deal for the 29-year-old stud. Then again, the Jets traded [Sauce] Gardner shortly after an extension only a year ago, indicating that new deals may not be a harbinger of staying.”

There isn’t a player who can elevate Chicago’s defense more than Simmons, and general manager Ryan Poles should at the very least call Titans GM Mike Borgonzi and check on his availability.