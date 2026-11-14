Bears Star Jeffery Simmons Clears Air on Caleb Williams Issue

The Chicago Bears‘ version of the odd couple is upstart quarterback Caleb Williams and traditional veteran defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, and the way they’ve vibed through just two weeks together in the Windy City has bred respect between the two stars and belief throughout the locker room and the city that the franchise’s first Super Bowl in more than 40 years could be within sight.

Chicago is 2-0 since trading two first-round picks, plus a fourth/fifth-round pick swap, to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Simmons — a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. The Bears are currently in the midst of their bye week, during which Simmons joined the “Rich Eisen Show on ESPN” for a wide-ranging interview that included the evolution of his thoughts on, and relationship with, Williams.

Eisen put Simmons in a tough spot, airing an interview from 2024 when Williams was a rookie and about to play his first-ever NFL game against Simmons and the Titans. Simmons called out Williams for painting his fingernails, which is still a fashion quirk the QB engages in today.

“That was part of the tactic. Let’s just say that, trying to get into a rookie head,” Simmons said laughing. “And I don’t know how much he paid attention to it. It blew up, of course. But that year, obviously they won that game that year.”

“It’s definitely crazy. That’s definitely one of the first things that I saw people attack me [on]. And, of course, I thought about that,” Simmons continued. “I’m like, ‘Dang, a couple years ago I was just talking about painted nails, and now I’m teammates with him.'”

Caleb Williams Has Impressed Jeffery Simmons Since They Became Teammates

Simmons added that since playing against Williams in the quarterback’s first game as a pro, he has paid attention to Williams’ career and what he has seen has impressed him.

The respect Simmons has for Williams’ work ethic and talent have only grown since coming over to the Bears from the Titans a few weeks ago.

“It’s amazing to me just being on the sideline. Because you watch Caleb on the primetime games after my game’s over with, or you see him on Thursday night, and you see the crazy throws and you see how when he’s on the field, the Bears is a totally different team,” Simmons added. “Now to actually be in the building, it’s like insane man. … As I’m getting ready to leave outta the building, I still see Caleb on the field. This is like an hour or so after practice.

“You can see why he’s having the success he’s had,” Simmons said. “He’s putting in the time to want to be great.”

Bears Loaded Roster With Talent Ahead of Stretch Run in Competitive NFC North Division

The Bears are now 7-2 and return to action against the New Orleans Saints on November 22. Just four days later, Chicago heads to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions in a Thanksgiving Day showcase.

The Bears are early 9.5-point favorites to best the Saints at Soldier Field, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, the Lions play the New England Patriots in Germany in the first game of the day on Sunday, November 15. Should Detroit win that contest, it will move to 7-2 and into a tie for first with Chicago in the NFC North Division.

The Minnesota Vikings (6-2) can also jump into a tie for first place in the division with a victory over the Green Bay Packers (6-3) at Lambeau Field in Week 10.