New Montez Sweat Loophole Gives Bears Chance to Trade for All-Pro DT

The Chicago Bears need to figure out what the long-term plan is on the defensive line, because it’s not looking good right now.

The NFL has suspended pass rusher Montez Sweat for the next two games, which is not ideal even if he’s struggled in recent weeks, but it opens up a unique opportunity for Chicago.

According to Spotrac, Sweat will not only forfeit $2.3 million of his 2026 salary, but the $12.7 million remaining on his salary is now unsecured due to performance-enhancing drug suspensions voiding all future guarantees.

Now that Sweat is due a non-guaranteed $21 million in 2027, the Bears could opt to cut him and save a huge chunk of cap space, which could open up a potential blockbuster trade for Tennessee Titans All-Pro and 4-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

Bears Could Go All-In on Jeffery Simmons

For one, this isn’t just an average NFL player. Jeffery Simmons is one of, if not the, best interior defensive linemen in football, and he happens to play on a team that isn’t winning and would be better off trading him away to gain premium draft capital.

That’s exactly why SI’s Justin Melo believes Simmons could be a trade candidate closer to the NFL deadline on November 10th.

“Simmons turned 29 in July and hasn’t sniffed a postseason appearance since 2021. It’s fair to question how impactful Simmons will still be when the Titans finally complete this rebuild. It’s worth remembering the Cleveland Browns traded a better pass rusher in Myles Garrett this previous offseason for similar reasons outlined here,” Melo wrote.

“The Browns received three premium picks (a first, second, and third) and a terrific young player in Jared Verse in exchange for Garrett. The Titans would certainly receive a first-round selection back for Simmons, and probably additional picks. That’s the rough-looking package the Titans would weigh versus trading Simmons.”

If the Bears truly believe they are Super Bowl contenders, making a trade for Simmons would reaffirm that sentiment. However, it would take a collective effort from the organization to agree to make a trade of this caliber, considering the Titans would likely be asking for at least one first-round pick and additional premium Day 2 picks and/or a premium player in return.

A Reshaped Defensive Line?

Some more factors to consider is the Bears would take in Jeffery Simmons’ hefty $105.8 million salary, which has a guaranteed salary of $26.95 million in 2027 and a cap hit of $31.6 million.

According to OvertheCap.com, the Bears have around $7.3 million in available cap right now. Chicago would have to cut ties with Montez Sweat to even think about acquiring Simmons, who has a monster contract.

Do the Bears want to invest a ton of draft capital and money into a 29-year-old superstar who would immediately elevate the defense, or save both draft picks and money and invest through the draft and free agency?

It’s a lot to think about, but if Simmons were to become available, it would be hard not to think about the possibility of inserting him in the middle of Chicago’s defensive line.