Bears Blockbuster Trade Pitch Nets $100 Million All-Pro D-Lineman

The Chicago Bears are in position to buy, and potentially buy big, ahead of the NFL’s mid-November deadline — and there are few trade prospects bigger than Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons.

Simmons, 29, is playing under contract through 2030 after recently inking a three-year contract extension for just a shade under $106 million. He is a four-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro, including a first-team All-Pro selection last season, across his seven years in the league prior to the current campaign.

He is arguably the best DT in the league and is young enough that if the Bears made a play for Simmons, he could anchor their defense at an elite level for the remainder of the decade. Chicago has shown interest in other high-level defensive tackles, such as Vita Vea of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and looks like a good bet for the playoffs for a second year in a row after a 5-2 start to the campaign.

The question is whether the Bears could pry Simmons from the Titans and what the cost would ultimately be beyond the balance sheet.

Jeffrey Simmons Doesn’t Fit Titans Timeline, Makes More Sense for Contender

Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron on Friday, October 23 included Simmons in a list of five potential trade targets for Chicago.