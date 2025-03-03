Bears Linked to Former All-Pro Starter in Free Agency

Bringing Khalil Mack back to Chicago in 2025 wouldn’t just be a sentimental move — it would also help address the Bears’ very pressing need for pass rushers.

Set to hit free agency for the first time in his 11-year career, Mack was in Chicago for four memorable seasons (2018-2021). After the arrival of general manager Ryan Poles in 2022, the Bears traded Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers. Much has changed since then, though, making a potential reunion both logical and appealing.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler threw fuel on that fire recently when he named two teams he’s heard about in connection to Mack: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Bears.

“Teams agree edge rusher Khalil Mack played lights out last season, and the only real concern with his free agency is age (he’s 34),” Fowler wrote on March 2. “A few people I’ve talked to have made potential connections to the Buccaneers and Bears. Tampa Bay typically doesn’t spend big on external free agents but is looking for pass-rush help.”

Why Chicago Bears May Be Interested in Khalil Mack, Again

First, let’s state the obvious: The Bears have a major need for pass rushers, particularly proven ones. Chicago’s 2023 trade for Montez Sweat bolstered the team’s edge presence, but it hasn’t been enough. Pairing Sweat with a familiar, high-motor veteran like Mack could create a formidable duo.

In 2023, Mack recorded 17.0 sacks, his highest total since 2015. He showed he still has the ability to take over games, particularly as a power rusher who can overwhelm O-linemen. Last season, his sack total dipped to 6.0, but he 6 tackles-for-loss 15 QB hits and 49 hurries. He earned a very impressive 90.4 overall grade from PFF.

Even at age 34 in 2025, Mack’s ability to set the edge, generate pressure and mentor younger defenders would make him an attractive target for a Bears defense still looking to find ways to be a dominant front.

The Bears managed 40 sacks last season, which ranked 17th in the league. He’d likely help boost that total, but there are legit concerns when it comes to re-signing him, with his age at the top of that list.

This Decision Will Come Down to What Mack & Poles Want

Mack could very likely hit the market looking for a short-term deal with a contender. The Philadelphia Eagles are one team that comes to mind. The rival Green Bay Packers are another.

Despite playing in the league for over a decade, Mack hadn’t won a playoff game much less a Super Bowl, so signing with a team that frequents the postseason wouldn’t be a surprise.

As for the Bears, pass rushers typically see a noticeable decline in explosiveness and overall impact in their early-to-mid 30s. While Mack had a resurgent year in 2023, that level of production could be difficult to sustain moving forward.

For a Bears team focused on building a sustainable contender around talented young QB Caleb Williams, allocating significant cap space to an aging pass rusher doesn’t exactly align with that vision.

The Bears already have substantial investments on defense, including Sweat, who signed a four-year, $98 million extension in 2023. Re-committing significant money to Mack could limit the Bears’ flexibility to address other needs.

Bring the Mack Attack back to the Windy City could be a nice short-term solution, but it won’t help the Bears in the long term. Still, Fowler is well-connected around the NFL, and his noting the Bears as a potential landing spot for Mack is noteworthy. It’ll be interesting to see where he ends up.