NFL Insider Reveals Last Remaining Position Bears Are ‘Still Looking’ to Address

The Chicago Bears have a well-rounded roster heading into training camp, but the team is still looking at adding a pass rusher, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler.

“The Bears love their roster as it stands, but they’re still looking at edge rusher. They know they probably need one more guy,” Fowler said in a May 31 appearance on NFL Live.

Noting the team “loves” current defensive linemen Montez Sweat and DeMarcus Walker, Fowler hinted the Bears are going to be patient in their search.

“Free agency is pretty thin. You’ve got guys like Tyus Bowser, Emmanuel Ogbah, Yannick Ngakoue, (who the Bears) had last year. They didn’t sign him until training camp early on. They’re sort of waiting to see what develops, see if somebody’s at a good bargain. … Everywhere else, they feel really good,” Fowler added.

Could Yannick Ngakoue Be Best Option at Pass Rusher for the Bears?

The Bears inked Ngakoue to a one-year, $10.5 million deal on August 4 last year. He started 13 games for Chicago last season before suffering a broken ankle Week 14 against Detroit Lions. In his 13 starts, he amassed 22 total tackles (6 for loss), 4.0 sacks and 7 quarterback hits.

Ngakoue, who turned 29 in March, would likely command less than $10 million this season, as he’s coming off an injury. For his part, Ngakoue recently told NFL.com that he’s hoping to land somewhere before training camp.

“I just hope that I’m somewhere before training camp starts because everyone needs to go through a training camp in order to have the kind of season they want to have,” Ngakoue said on May 29. “It’s just like a boxer at the end of the day. If you don’t have a proper training camp, you can go into the ring and get knocked out. So it’s all about preparation.”

He wouldn’t need to learn a new system if he re-signed with the Bears, as he already has a year playing in head coach Matt Eberflus’ defense. That familiarity coupled with the lack of available pass rushers could make a reunion the most likely option for the Bears.

The 30-year-old Ogbah is another possibility. Ogbah was a cap casualty for the Miami Dolphins this offseason. He was owed $15 million in 2024, and Miami, tight against the cap, elected not to pay it.

He played 25% of Miami’s defensive snaps last season and finished with 5.5 sacks, 9 QB hits, a forced fumble and an interception. Adding a player in a rotational role, which Ogbah would surely play, is another possibility, as it would allow Chicago to bring along rookie edge Austin Booker at a slower pace.

Montez Sweat Excited About Rookie Pass Rusher Austin Booker

Montez Sweat on rookie Austin Booker. That's some high praise. Wow. pic.twitter.com/HGEfpUP0Hm — Dave (@dave_bfr) June 4, 2024

The Bears selected Booker in the fifth round this year, and the rookie D-lineman has the athleticism and strength to become a well-rounded player. Sweat is among those excited about Booker’s potential. “Oh man, I’m excited about him. He’s got the whole makeup, from the frame to the pass rush ability. He’s gonna be a great player,” Sweat said, adding:

“I’ve just gotta be that big brother for him. Be there for him when he has a question, just help him along the way like the vets helped me.”

Sweat, Walker, Booker and third-year DL Dominique Robinson are all slated to make up Chicago’s pass rush this coming season. Considering the Bears are expected to bring Booker along slowly, adding a more experienced vet such as Ngakoue or Ogbah seems like the team’s most logical route. We’ll see who they choose.