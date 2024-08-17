Bears GM Ryan Poles Could Still Make ‘Bold’ Trade for $45 Million Edge

After missing out on former New England Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon, the Chicago Bears could still take another huge swing at the position.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles was one of multiple execs eyeing Judon, who was eventually traded to the Atlanta Falcons. While adding Judon didn’t work out — more on why later — the Bears could still pull off a huge move similar to the one they made at the trade deadline last year when they added pass rusher Montez Sweat.

Enter current New York Jets edge Haason Reddick.

“If the Bears want to dip into the trade market, Reddick seems like their only true bet to find a star,” Windy City Gridiron’s Jacob Infante wrote on August 15, adding:

“His impact is obvious; he’s a two-time Pro Bowler who has had 50.5 sacks in the last four seasons. Assuming the trade haul for him is similar to that of Judon, the Bears would likely have to give up value equivalent to a third-round pick and pay Reddick big money. It’s a bold move, but the thought of Sweat and Reddick together could be too good to pass up.”

33rd Team Names Bears 1 of 4 Top Trade Destinations for Jets’ Haason Reddick

Possible landing spots for Haason Reddick *if* he gets traded ♻️ https://t.co/Nake9mkou2 pic.twitter.com/RtqwozD9c2 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) August 16, 2024

Reddick is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl campaigns with the Philadelphia Eagles. After failing to renegotiate his contract with the Eagles after the 2023 season, the veteran pass rusher was traded to the Jets in exchange for a 2026 conditional third-round draft pick.

Jets GM Joe Douglas has said he has no plans on trading Reddick, but if the Bears offered a second-round pick, it might sway him.

Considering Chicago’s interest in Judon, it’s not a stretch to think Poles might give Douglas a call. Sweat’s impact last season after getting traded to Chicago was huge, and the Bears are clearly looking for another edge to pair with him.

“He demands attention. That helps free up the other rushers,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told CBS Sports on August 13. “That’s so important to be able to do that, to have a guy like that. When you can have two, it’s even better. And that’s something we’re searching to do here coming forward.”

Money Is Going to Be a Huge Factor in Any Reddick Deal

It’s clear the Bears would have to pay Reddick if they did trade for him. He has one more year left on his three-year, $45 million contract, and it’s clear Reddick wants a new deal – one that pays him handsomely for his services.

Reddick turns 30 in September, and his age could be a potential concern. But Poles did try to add Judon, who is 32, so it likely wouldn’t be a huge hurdle. Money might be the biggest hurdle of them all.

Former NFL GM Scott Pioli said on the August 15 episode of “Good Morning Football” that he was with Poles while the Bears were actively trying to trade for Judon. According to Pioli, it came down to money — Judon presumably wanted more than Chicago was willing to offer.

Reddick was named a second-team All-Pro after he had the best season of his career in 2022. He led the league with five forced fumbles, also netting 26 quarterback hits and 16.0 sacks that year.

In 17 starts for the Eagles last season, he finished with 38 total tackles (13 for loss), 11.0 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and a pass defensed.

It’s clear Reddick is a playmaker and a game changer. What’s not clear is whether another team can pry him away from the Jets and give him the contract he desires. The Bears are one of the few who might be able to do just that. Stay tuned.