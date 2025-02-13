Bears Urged to Replace QB Tyson Bagent With Super Bowl MVP

The Chicago Bears offense is expected to undergo a makeover under new head coach Ben Johnson during the 2025 NFL offseason, and realistically that could create a problem for backup quarterback Tyson Bagent and his job security.

Bagent broke onto the scene as an undrafted rookie for the Bears in 2023 when he won the backup quarterback job behind then-starter Justin Fields. After seeing him in action for four games as a rookie, the Bears felt confident enough in his potential to keep him in place as their backup behind No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams for the 2024 season.

Outside of the front office, though, Bagent might not have the support to stick around in 2025. He has no evident credit banked with Johnson or his new incoming coaches, and Johnson might prefer to bring in an experienced veteran to handle backup duties behind Williams to make them more competitive in the event their starter goes down.

Bleacher Report even urged the Bears to pursue Indianapolis Colts veteran quarterback Joe Flacco — a former Super Bowl MVP — during NFL free agency, arguing that his late-career success and experience as a mentor for young quarterbacks would make him an ideal candidate to replace Bagent as the team’s No. 2 quarterback behind Williams.

“He’s 40, but he still has plenty left based on his performances in place of Anthony Richardson in Indy in 2024, and he’s got lots of experience working with younger quarterbacks on the rise,” Bleacher Report’s staff noted.

Will Tyson Bagent’s Potential Outweigh Inexperience?

Bagent has not done anything wrong to lose his job with the Bears.

While he did not play any meaningful snaps in 2024, Bagent did show improvement in his limited preseason action. He is also an inexpensive backup who will cost just $1.03 million against the cap in 2025 and will be easy to retain past next year — if they want. That’s awfully appealing if the Bears believe he can run their offense effectively.

When you consider Chicago has hired a brand-new hivemind of offensive coaches to give the unit a facelift, though, questions begin to creep in about Bagent’s standing.

Johnson might review the tape and find something he likes in Bagent, enough to give him a chance to defend his territory in next summer’s training camp. If he feels that Williams would benefit from having a veteran mentor in the room, though, the long-term goal of turning Williams into an NFL superstar might demand an addition.

That’s why someone like Flacco- a 2008 first-round pick who has spent the past six seasons wandering the NFL as a journeyman backup — deserves real consideration.

Joe Flacco Has Mentored Young QBs Like Caleb Williams

Flacco wants an opportunity to play, but he has embraced his role as a veteran backup and mentor in the six seasons since Baltimore replaced him with Lamar Jackson.

After leaving the Ravens, Flacco worked with Jalen Hurts — now a Super Bowl MVP himself — as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. He has also since spent time in the quarterback rooms with Zach Wilson and Anthony Richardson, making it clear after signing with the Colts last March that he understands his role this late in his career.

The Bears may still prefer a different veteran mentor for Williams — like one who is under 40 — but if age isn’t a problem, Flacco could at least push Bagent in camp.