Bears Trying Patience of All-Pro Joe Thuney, as LT Uncertainty Persists

The Chicago Bears made one of the top transactions of the 2025 offseason when they landed left guard Joe Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

Thuney went on to make his fourth consecutive All-Pro team, and the fifth of his 10-year career, while also earning the NFL’s inaugural “Protector of the Year” award last season. Under contract for the next two years at a total of $35 million, Thuney will turn 34 during the upcoming campaign and is going to anchor Chicago’s offensive front alongside fellow All-Pro and right tackle Darnell Wright.

But Thuney’s job is shaping up to be just as complicated as it was last year, when the Bears rotated through three different starters at left tackle: beginning with Braxton Jones, demoting him for Theo Benedet and ultimately landing on 2025 second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo as the starter down the stretch.

However, Trapilo suffered a torn patellar tendon in the Wildcard Round against the Green Bay Packers, with initial team projections placing him out for most of the 2026 campaign.

The uncertainty has led to a three-way battle for the starting role next to Thuney throughout training camp, which head coach Ben Johnson acknowledged recently has created an undeniable impact on Thuney as one of the unit’s veteran leaders.

Bears Will Not Rush Left Tackle Decision, but Recognize Importance of Naming Starter Sooner Than Later

Johnson spoke at length with reporters about the issue this week.

“I think Joe would like some clarity on who he can build a rapport with. It’s been a little bit of a revolving door,” Johnson said, per Pro Football Talk. “He’s a pro’s pro and he’s willing to do everything, but you want five guys playing as one.”

But despite Thuney’s preferences, and the difficulties presented by working with Jones, Kiran Amegadjie and Jedrick Wills on a rotating basis, Johnson said Chicago isn’t going to rush a decision at LT.

“We’ll go as long as we need to to figure out who those five are, but at the same time, the sooner we can make that decision, the sooner they can gel as a unit as well,” Johnson continued. “Last year it took us until the bye week before we started clicking as an offensive line and the run game came alive the way we wanted.”

Ozzy Trapilo Could Return to Bears’ Starting Lineup Much Earlier Than First Expected

A bit of good news for Chicago came last week from GM Ryan Poles, who said he’s hopeful that Trapilo can return sooner than the team first believed. In fact, Poles indicated there is a chance that Trapilo could be back on the practice field before the preseason is out.

But even if that proves the case, he probably won’t be ready to start by Week 1. That is why the Bears brought Jones back on a one-year deal and brought Wills in on a league minimum contract.

Benedet remains on the roster and is likely to serve as the team’s reserve swing tackle. Thus, two players between Jones, Amegadjie and Wills are liable to make the roster, while the member of the group who finishes third could face a cut later this month when the league asks Chicago for its initial 53-man roster.