Bears Urged to Sign 5x Pro Bowler as OTAs Begin

The Chicago Bears made several major defensive additions this offseason.

However, one glaring issue still appears unresolved as Organized Team Activities get underway: the lack of a proven second edge-rushing threat opposite Montez Sweat.

That concern resurfaced this week after Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay identified veteran free-agent pass-rusher Joey Bosa as one of the top remaining roster moves that “need to be made” around the NFL during OTAs.

Kay pointed directly at Chicago’s underwhelming pass rush numbers from last season while arguing the Bears still need another impact edge defender if they want to take the next step under head coach Ben Johnson.

“The edge hasn’t seen any key reinforcements,” Kay wrote, adding that Chicago’s 35 sacks and No. 29 ranking in total defense from last season remain major concerns entering 2026.

He specifically pointed to Bosa as arguably the best veteran edge rusher still available on the open market after a productive season with the Buffalo Bills.

Joey Bosa Could Fill Bears Massive Need

Even at 31 years old, Bosa continues to look like one of the few remaining free agents capable of immediately changing a defense.

According to Bleacher Report, Bosa totaled 29 tackles, five sacks, and a league-high five forced fumbles during his lone season in Buffalo while also generating 47 total pressures.

The former No. 3 overall pick has battled injuries throughout recent years, but his availability improved significantly last season. Bosa played 64 percent of Buffalo’s defensive snaps, his highest workload since 2021, and still showed flashes of the disruptive pass-rusher who made five Pro Bowls during his career with the Chargers.

For Chicago, the fit makes sense on multiple levels. Montez Sweat remains the team’s clear top edge threat after posting 10 sacks in 2025, but opposing offenses were often able to neutralize the Bears’ pass rush by focusing protection toward him. The rest of Chicago’s edge rotation combined for fewer than 10 sacks, highlighting the lack of consistent pressure opposite Sweat.

Adding Bosa would instantly give defensive coordinator Dennis Allen another legitimate quarterback hunter while also helping create more one-on-one opportunities for Sweat.

Bears Still Looking to Build Defensive Identity

Much of the attention surrounding Chicago this offseason has focused on Ben Johnson and the continued development of quarterback Caleb Williams after an encouraging first season together.

However, the Bears’ defense remains one of the biggest variables determining whether this team can truly contend in the NFC.

Chicago aggressively upgraded parts of the secondary and linebacker room this offseason, but the lack of an elite complementary pass rusher still stands out during early OTA practices. The Bears are clearly hoping internal development from younger players like Austin Booker can help close that gap, but relying solely on potential carries risk for a team hoping to make a postseason leap.

That is why Bosa’s name continues to surface. Even if he is no longer in his prime, the veteran still represents one of the few available free agents capable of giving Chicago an immediate impact defender without needing a long-term commitment.