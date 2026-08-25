Bears Trade Pitch Replaces Tyrique Stevenson With Projected $70 Million CB

The Chicago Bears are running thin in the secondary already, despite spending significant capital to bolster the unit over the past couple of seasons.

Tyrique Stevenson is battling an undisclosed injury, leaving head coach Ben Johnson to describe the team’s second starting cornerback on the outside as “week to week,” per Nicholas Moreano. Starting nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon, who inked a three-year deal worth $40 million that kicks in Week 1, missed all but three games last season and has sat out the entire offseason program to this point with soft tissue injuries.

Chicago selected CB Malik Muhammad out of Texas in the fourth round of April’s NFL draft to add depth to the position group. But after a potentially season-ending injury to newly-signed safety Coby Bryant (also three years at $40 million), defensive back Cam Lewis — Gordon’s presumed fill-in — moved over to safety.

Muhammad can’t step in as both CB2 and CB3, and reserve cornerbacks Jaylon Jones and Terell Smith both come with injury and experience questions. Furthermore, Stevenson is entering a contract year and Chicago’s star CB, Jaylon Jones, has also indicated he wants a new deal after this season even though his contract doesn’t officially expire until the end of 2027.

The Seattle Seahawks nabbed Trevon Diggs in free agency, which leaves the trade market as perhaps the best option for the Bears to supplement their injured and uncertain secondary.

Enter Joey Porter Jr. of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Joey Porter Jr. Entering Final Year of Rookie Contract With Steelers

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said recently that Porter and the team are at an “impasse,” as the former second-round pick (No. 32 overall) prepares to enter his fourth professional season and the final year of his rookie contract.

Spotrac projects Porter’s market value at three years and $70 million total. And while it is unclear precisely what the 26-year-old cornerback’s contract demands are, or how far apart his number and the Steelers’ preferred figure remain, it is certain that the two sides have different ideas of Porter’s value.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report suggested on Tuesday, August 25 that Chicago flip a second-round pick and a sixth-round pick in next year’s draft to Steelers in return for the cornerback.

With Johnson’s future with the organization uncertain, Chicago’s brass could get ahead of a potential disastrous situation by acquiring Porter and locking him up on a long-term extension. The rest of the cornerback room in the Windy City leaves something to be desired. … With so many question marks for this season and Johnson’s status for 2027 and beyond already in doubt, Chicago should make the bold move to trade an upcoming second-round pick for Porter.