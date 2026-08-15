2 Bears Rookies Stand Out in NFL Debut, as Multiple Newcomers Shine in Chicago

Injuries have ravaged important parts of the Chicago Bears‘ roster this offseason, but a handful of new arrivals showed glimpses of successes that may still come to the Windy City in 2026.

Chief among them were two rookies: fourth-round cornerback Malik Muhammad and sixth-round defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg.

[Muhammad and van den Berg] did the most with their reps,” ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported on Saturday, August 15. “Muhammad started at nickel and recorded the second-most tackles (five) on the defense, while van den Berg notched three quarterback hits and a run stuff.”

Malik Muhammad Could Start for Bears, Jordan van den Berg Making Case for Major Role

Muhammad has a legitimate chance to start Week 1 given the injuries across the secondary.

He might have proven competition for Tyrique Stevenson as the second outside cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson anyway, but lasting soft-tissue concerns plaguing nickel CB Kyler Gordon and knee surgery that might sideline safety Coby Bryant for the entire year have resulted in DB Cam Lewis moving into a starting safety slot and Muhammad filling in as the third CB in the 4-2-5 base defensive scheme.

Chicago paid Gordon $40 million over three years, a deal that begins this season, and moving on from him in 2026 is not a feasible course of action financially. So if/when Gordon gets healthy, he is likely to slot back into his starting role.

That said, if Muhammad continues playing well during training camp and the preseason, and Stevenson struggles again this year like he did last season, it’s possible Muhammad could start at multiple positions on Chicago’s defense over the course of his rookie campaign.

Van den Berg, meanwhile, has been climbing the roster ladder during practice sessions. Reports from Bears training camp have indicated that van den Berg often appears the strongest and most athletic of the team’s collection of interior defensive linemen.

Thus, he has started rotating in with the first-team frequently alongside presumed starters Gervon Dexter Sr. and Grady Jarrett. The Bears traded two seventh-round picks during this year’s draft to jump up into the sixth round and select van den Berg, who has proven the only meaningful addition to the defensive line so far this summer.

Devin Bush Proving Bears Right on Contract Decision During First Offseason in Chicago

Finally, Cronin noted the play of Bears linebacker Devin Bush against the Cleveland Browns Saturday.

Bush put up a career year while playing for Cleveland in 2025, which he parlayed into a $30 million deal from Chicago this offseason. The Bears spent the most on Bush of any player in free agency, save for the $40 million the team dropped to sign the now-injured Bryant away from the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

Like van den Berg, Bush is also a newcomer to Chicago who has stood out in camp and continued to shine during the team’s preseason opener over the weekend.

“The Bears’ run defense was solid in the preseason opener, highlighted by a third-down stop from free agent linebacker Devin Bush,” Cronin wrote.

Chicago is likely to start/play just two linebackers in its base defense, and Bush is almost certainly going to be one of them given his combined performance over his first spring/summer with the organization and the contract he signed back in March.