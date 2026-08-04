Bears Late-Round Rookie Turning Heads Early During Training Camp

The Chicago Bears already have plenty of headlines during training camp, some good and some bad.

While it’s unfortunate that safety Coby Bryant will miss around 8-10 weeks due to a hyperextended knee, bone bruise, and a small fracture, there’s one promising storyline taking place.

Bears sixth-round pick, defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg, is already turning heads during training camp.

Bears Rookie Jordan van den Berg Already Turning Heads

Jordan van den Berg, according to Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune, slammed undrafted rookie Caden Barnett onto the ground after a snap, firing up the defense and making it known he’s here to compete. Reports indicate that teammate Montez Sweat loved Jordan’s emotional display as well.

FOX Sports reporter Devan Kaney listed Jordan as a standout in practice on August 4th, with Devin Bush and Luther Burden as other standout players, and Mark Carman of CHGO Bears has previously praised Jordan’s ability in 1-on-1 drills going up against rookie center Logan Jones.

With question marks swirling around a Bears’ defensive line that ranked 31st in pass rush win rate (29%) and 26th in run stop win rate (29%), according to ESPN metrics, having a rookie like Jordan step up would be huge for this team.

More on the Bears Sixth-Round Pick

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had this to say about Jordan van den Berg coming out of the 2026 NFL Draft:

“A ‘Freaks List’ alum, van den Berg is a broad, well-built athlete who has thickness through his arms, legs and core. He bursts off the snap with aggressive hands to push the pocket, although he shows some lower-body stiffness when attempting to move laterally around blocks. He took a positive step forward from his 2024 tape in his ability to recognize and shed blocks against the run. His motor is relentless, and his coaches said he was one of the team’s best leaders because of the example he set. He also brings outstanding personal and football character (he used his NIL money to become a small-business owner and buy a laundromat in the Atlanta area).”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote that the Bears believe they got a steal with Jordan, saying, “The Bears believe they’re getting a steal with sixth-round defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg out of Georgia Tech. Several of his testing numbers hit the highest mark on the Bears’ internal scouting scale. My sense is the Bears have plans for him beyond that of a typical sixth-round flier and believe he was one of more gifted defensive tackles in the draft.”

“He’s the most polite person,” Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key told 104.3 The Score. “But then on the field, he will absolutely snatch your soul out of you.”

It’ll be great if he continues to improve during the offseason and becomes a crucial piece in the middle of the Bears’ defensive line. They need all the help they can get up front on defense.