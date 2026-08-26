Bears’ Standout Rookie Listed As Biggest X-Factor Heading Into Week 1

The Chicago Bears may have truly struck gold in the 2026 NFL Draft. While general manager Ryan Poles and the front office have received criticism for failing to add a notable name to the defensive line, they may have found their solace in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jordan van den Berg, the 213th overall pick, has looked special since he arrived in Chicago. Van den Berg was known for his athleticism coming out of Georgia Tech.

RAS.football graded him with the second-best Raw Athletic Score among the 2098 defensive tackles that have been applicable since 1987.

So far at the pro level, the Bears have helped translate the rookie’s raw ability into tangible results.

Jordan Van Den Berg Receiving 1st Team Reps At Bears’ Training Camp

“Van den Berg got things rolling in Week 1 vs. the Cleveland Browns. He looked the part with one tackle and one quarterback hit, and while most of his work came against third-stringers, he did a solid job,” Ernesto Cova of Da Windy City recapped.

“Then, he took things further in Week 2, looking like the lone bright spot in the 27-9 loss. According to Pro Football Focus (subscription required), he finished the game with three tackles (two solo), two pressures, and two run stops. He was also the highest-graded defensive player on the team (90.9).”

Van den Berg’s performance rewarded him with first-team reps during the team’s final open practice of Training Camp.

Ben Johnson praised the rookie ahead of the practice, calling him a beast and an incredible athlete. “He has been the same guy every single day. It’s a good thing to see right now. He’s firmly in the mix,” Johnson stated.

Unsurprisingly, Van den Berg was listed as one of the team’s biggest X-factors for the season.

Jordan Van Den Berg Emergence Would Help Alleviate Defensive Injuries

“The fact that Jordan van den Berg can already be considered an X-factor is a testament to everything the sixth-round selection has shown since the start of training camp,” Sports Illustrated’s Jerry Markarian wrote.

“He proved the early training camp buzz was no fluke over the team’s two preseason contests, as he flashed in both games… Just how much he can contribute is what makes him an X-factor. We don’t have any idea how high his ceiling can be. If he can become a force on the interior of Chicago’s defensive line, that would go a long way in shoring up their biggest question mark on the defensive side of the ball from last season.”

Despite leading the league in turnover differential last season, the Bears’ defensive line struggled. The team recorded the second-worst pass-rush win rate last season at just 29%.

The defensive line will be even more crucial to their success than last season because of the injuries the team has sustained in its secondary. With no headline additions to the trenches, the team will be relying on Montez Sweat and Austin Booker to anchor the line from the edge. Van den Berg emerging from the interior would help support Chicago’s weakened secondary.