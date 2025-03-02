Hi, Subscriber

Bears Expected to Re-Sign Key Free Agent, Multi-Year Deal in Play

  • 234 Views
  • 15 Shares
  • Updated
Josh Blackwell Contract Extension RFA Tender Chicago Bears News
Getty
Bears general manager Ryan Poles.

The Chicago Bears are roughly one week away from the start of negotiations for 2025 NFL free agency, which means there is a ticking clock for them to decide on which of their own pending free agents they want to re-sign for next year.

Fortunately for cornerback Josh Blackwell, it sounds as though there is a good chance he will return to the Bears in 2025 — maybe even on a multi-year contract extension.

The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs recently broke down the Bears’ options for using the restricted free agent tender to keep some of their pending free agents in place for the 2025 season and argued that Blackwell, defensive tackle Chris Williams and strongside linebacker Jack Sanborn are their top three candidates to receive RFA tenders.

While Sanborn is the most recognizable player among them, though, Biggs wrote that Blackwell is the “likelier” candidate between the two of them to receive the tender after the backup cornerback had teams “circling” to see if he’d come available last summer.

“Blackwell has versatility on special teams and as a backup slot cornerback,” Biggs wrote. “Teams were circling last summer to see if he might be available.”

Biggs also noted the Bears might consider “multi-year contracts for some of the RFA tender candidates,” suggesting they could sign someone like Blackwell to a two-year extension to avoid shelling out the per-year value of the tender (about $3.26 million).

Josh Blackwell Has Stood Out as Limited Role Player

Blackwell isn’t the highest-profile pending free agent on the board for the Bears, but he has done well since joining their roster as an undrafted rookie before the 2022 season.

The Bears originally claimed Blackwell off the waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 after he failed to make their initial 53-man roster. In his three seasons since then, he has played in 43 games and notched 44 tackles, one interception, two pass breakups and one forced fumble for the Bears. He finished the 2024 season as the top backup slot cornerback behind Kyler Gordon as well as a core special team player for various units.

Blackwell also scored the decisive touchdown in the win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 18 on a trick-play punt return. The Bears faked the Packers into pursuing their decoy return man — DJ Moore — on one side of the field while Blackwell caught the ball on the other side of the field and went untouched 94 yards down the sideline for six.

Whether Blackwell returns, though, could depend on Dennis Allen’s opinion of him.

Allen has already touted his “vision” for Gordon in the slot, calling him an “outstanding nickel player,” but whether he feels Blackwell offers a similar enough skill set remains to be seen. It may benefit Blackwell that he has learned alongside Gordon in the same room for the past three years, but Allen could perhaps want to find his own guy.

Then again, Blackwell also has Richard Hightower to plead his case.

Hightower will stay on the Bears’ special teams coordinator in 2025 and may pound the table for the team to keep Blackwell on an affordable contract or RFA tender, especially after he cooked up a successful bit of trickery with him to close out the year.

Will Bears Re-Sign Keenan Allen or Teven Jenkins?

While Blackwell’s future could be decided in the coming days, the Bears must also make decisions on their other 31 players set to hit free agency in some capacity on March 12.

Key among those pending free agents? Veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen and starting left guard Teven Jenkins.

The Bears traded a fourth-round pick to acquire Allen last offseason, but the changing of the guard on the staff and Allen’s fast-approaching 33rd birthday (April 27) could force him to look elsewhere in free agency if head coach Ben Johnson feels his offense needs something else at the WR3 role to complement Moore and Rome Odunze.

Meanwhile, Jenkins would leave a hole in the Bears’ lineup at left guard if he walked in free agency, but his checkered injury history could keep Chicago from investing in him with a long-term contract extension. Perhaps a weak free-agent market for the position could persuade the Bears to extend Jenkins; though, they might ask him to take a short, prove-it deal for the 2025 season — something he can likely outdo on the open market.

Jordan J. Wilson is a sports reporter who covers the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. He has previously covered all levels of sports — high school, college and pro — for a variety of publications including The Indianapolis Star, The News-Gazette, Springfield State-Journal Register and Peoria Journal Star. More about Jordan J. Wilson

Read More
,

Chicago Bears Players

Maurice Alexander's headshot M. Alexander
Keenan Allen's headshot K. Allen
Kiran Amegadjie's headshot K. Amegadjie
Tyson Bagent's headshot T. Bagent
Ryan Bates's headshot R. Bates
Theo Benedet's headshot T. Benedet
Andrew Billings's headshot A. Billings
Josh Blackwell's headshot J. Blackwell
Austin Booker's headshot A. Booker
Larry Borom's headshot L. Borom
Swayze Bozeman's headshot S. Bozeman
Jaquan Brisker's headshot J. Brisker
Kevin Byard's headshot K. Byard
Stephen Carlson's headshot S. Carlson
DeAndre Carter's headshot D. Carter
Adrian Colbert's headshot A. Colbert
Alex Cook's headshot A. Cook
Byron Cowart's headshot B. Cowart
Jake Curhan's headshot J. Curhan
Scott Daly's headshot S. Daly
Gervon Dexter's headshot G. Dexter
Tremaine Edmunds's headshot T. Edmunds
T.J. Edwards's headshot T. Edwards
Darrynton Evans's headshot D. Evans
Jonathan Ford's headshot J. Ford
Chris Glaser's headshot C. Glaser
Kyler Gordon's headshot K. Gordon
Daniel Hardy's headshot D. Hardy
Elijah Hicks's headshot E. Hicks
Travis Homer's headshot T. Homer
John Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Teven Jenkins's headshot T. Jenkins
Collin Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Roschon Johnson's headshot R. Johnson
Jaylon Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Carl Jones's headshot C. Jones
Jaylon Jones's headshot J. Jones
Braxton Jones's headshot B. Jones
Cole Kmet's headshot C. Kmet
Doug Kramer's headshot D. Kramer
Jamree Kromah's headshot J. Kromah
Marcedes Lewis's headshot M. Lewis
Jake Martin's headshot J. Martin
Jordan McFadden's headshot J. McFadden
Joshua Miles's headshot J. Miles
Tarvarius Moore's headshot T. Moore
DJ Moore's headshot D. Moore
Jordan Murray's headshot J. Murray
Bill Murray's headshot B. Murray
Rome Odunze's headshot R. Odunze
Amen Ogbongbemiga's headshot A. Ogbongbemiga
Jonathan Owens's headshot J. Owens
Zacch Pickens's headshot Z. Pickens
Matt Pryor's headshot M. Pryor
Austin Reed's headshot A. Reed
Dominique Robinson's headshot D. Robinson
Jack Sanborn's headshot J. Sanborn
Cairo Santos's headshot C. Santos
Patrick Scales's headshot P. Scales
Tyler Scott's headshot T. Scott
Noah Sewell's headshot N. Sewell
Coleman Shelton's headshot C. Shelton
Terell Smith's headshot T. Smith
Ameer Speed's headshot A. Speed
Tyrique Stevenson's headshot T. Stevenson
Ricky Stromberg's headshot R. Stromberg
Montez Sweat's headshot M. Sweat
Tommy Sweeney's headshot T. Sweeney
D'Andre Swift's headshot D. Swift
Tory Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Darrell Taylor's headshot D. Taylor
Samori Toure's headshot S. Toure
Nsimba Webster's headshot N. Webster
Ian Wheeler's headshot I. Wheeler
Caleb Williams's headshot C. Williams
Chris Williams's headshot C. Williams
Joel Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
Darnell Wright's headshot D. Wright

Comments

Bears Expected to Re-Sign Key Free Agent, Multi-Year Deal in Play

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x