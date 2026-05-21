The Chicago Bears, whether general manager Ryan Poles would like to admit, still need help in the pass-rushing department. According to ESPN Statistics, the Bears ranked 31st in pass-rush win rate (29%) and 26th in run-stop win rate (29%) in 2025, and could use another proven edge rusher like Arizona Cardinals EDGE Josh Sweat, who’s currently unhappy with his team.

According to NFL reporter Kyle Odegard, the reason for Sweat’s absence from OTAs isn’t injury-related; rather, it’s because he’s not happy in Arizona.

Sweat reportedly requested a trade after head coach Jonathan Gannon was fired this offseason, and he’s seeking more guaranteed money.

He’s entering the second season of a four-year, $76.4 million contract. Sweat’s $18.1 million cap hit ranks 19th out of all the edge rushers, and coming off a 12-sack campaign, appearing in all 17 games, the 29-year-old pass rusher would instantly elevate the Bears’ pass rush.

Bears Receive Trade Message Regarding Cardinals Edge Josh Sweat

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Harrison Graham of Chat Sports believes the Bears should absolutely make a trade for Josh Sweat and listed all the reasons why it would be a good investment.

“He’s been very durable, he’s only missed five games since 2019, he’s got three years left on his contract. However, there’s no guaranteed money left on his deal after 2026. And if he were to get traded, the team that trades for him, let’s say the Bears, would inherit a $12.6 million cap hit for 2026. Not bad for a guy who’s pretty productive. …12 sacks last year in Arizona, eight the year before in Philadelphia, 6.5 the year before, 11 the year before. He’s basically averaged eight to nine sacks for a four-year stretch now in two different defenses in multiple different schemes.”

The biggest factor is that, yes, Sweat’s $12.6 million cap hit is good, but he wants more guaranteed money. The Bears would have to rework his contract to make him a happy camper in Chicago.

Regardless, Graham would love seeing Sweat in Chicago.

“I’d love him in Chicago. I would like to have him on the Bears for a lot of different reasons. One, he would just flat out bolster your pass rush unit, which we all know the Bears need. Two, I don’t think you would have to move an arm and a leg to get him. I think you’re talking about a late-day two, early-day three type of draft pick. He would have led your team in sacks last year. You can have some fun with the Sweat bros with Montez Sweat. I just think he elevates the floor of your room, and he’s a little bit better than some of the free-agent options out there.”

The Worrisome Part About a Potential Sweat Trade

The worrisome part about Josh Sweat potentially getting traded isn’t necessarily tied to the Bears; it’s that Sweat loves playing under Jonathan Gannon, who was hired as the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator this offseason.

Sweat played under Gannon in the Eagles when Gannon was the DC and last season in Arizona.

The Packers still have Micah Parsons, but they traded away pass rusher Rashan Gary to the Dallas Cowboys. Sweat could want the Cardinals to trade him to Green Bay, and there could be mutual interest with the Packers. This is all hypothetical, but it’s something to keep in mind.