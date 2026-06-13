Bears Trade Pitch Flips 2 Picks for $76 Million Edge to Pair with Montez Sweat

The Chicago Bears don’t appear in any rush to add another pass-rusher opposite defensive end Montez Sweat, which either means the team is betting on internal development or it has a specific target in mind via trade or free agency.

It could be weeks before the public at large is aware of which preference Chicago has chosen. In the meantime, there are worthy examinations and discussions to be had about who might fit into a Bears’ defensive front that was among the worst in the NFL last season at pressuring opposing quarterbacks.

On Friday, June 12, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report authored a trade proposal in which Chicago flips two third-round picks, a conditional selection in 2027 and an outright third-rounder in 2028, to the Arizona Cardinals in return for pass-rusher Josh Sweat.

Josh Sweat Would Add Much-Needed Pass-Rush Improvement to Bears’ Defensive Line Davenport’s case for Josh Sweat flipping franchises mostly centered around team contention.

“The harsh reality is that Arizona may well be the NFL’s worst team in 2026 — the Redbirds aren’t going to be contenders for a while,” Davenport wrote. “The Bears, meanwhile, are the defending NFC North champions and a team that badly needs to upgrade the pass rush after logging just 35 sacks last season.”