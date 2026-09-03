Bears Urged to Make Final Trade Push for 55-Sack Edge-Rusher Ahead of Season

The Chicago Bears have been the subject of trade talks all offseason, particularly involving pass-rushers, which have ramped up again with the regular season now approximately a week and a half away.

Ryan Droste and Bryan Orenchuck discussed the possibility on the Wednesday, September 2 edition of the “Bears Over Beers” podcast, during which a familiar name resurfaced yet again.

“I don’t think it’s gonna happen. But if it does, I would be excited if it were, you know, a difference-maker,” Orenchuck said. “I think Josh Sweat is a name that’s been floated around, he’d be fun. I don’t think it’ll be [Maxx] Crosby, I think he’s gonna at least stick in [Las] Vegas until the trade deadline.”

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Orenchuck added that if Chicago does make a significant move for a pass-rusher, either via a trade or free agency, it should be someone who can help the defense for multiple seasons rather than a one-year, stopgap solution.

“I feel like they’re expecting big things from [Austin] Booker,” he continued. “Dayo [Odeyingbo] has appeared to be making plays in practice throughout camp. And, obviously, they brought in Marcus Davenport.”

Marcus Davenport’s Recent History Indicates He’s Unlikely to Prove Factor for Bears in 2026

The Bears brought Davenport in during mid-August then cut him 13 days later during the initial trim to 53 players. Chicago subsequently brought Davenport back to the practice squad.

However, he has been healthy enough to appear in just 14 games over the last three seasons, which brings into question how serious of a contender he is to ever make the active roster.

The team’s interest in Davenport underscores the need for another pass-rusher in Chicago, particularly with the groin injury currently plaguing Booker. But betting on Davenport is a precarious proposition at this point in his largely underwhelming NFL career.

Josh Sweat Wants Out of Arizona, Doesn’t Appear Headed to Green Bay

Given that, and considering the limited names now available in free agency, Droste doubled-down on the idea of Sweat as a trade candidate who is worth getting excited about in Chicago.

“I think Josh Sweat is worth possibly looking at. There has been rumors about that for awhile,” Droste said. “I saw rumors out there that he could maybe be had for like a third-round pick, which I think would maybe be worth it for this team if they can make it work.”

Sweat is 29 years old this season and has shown every indication that he would prefer to depart the Arizona Cardinals organization after posting a career campaign in his first year there in 2025.

“He’s coming off 12 sacks, I think, last year,” Droste continued. “He’s got a couple years left on his contract. I believe he has an out [in his deal] next year. So, I mean, Arizona is not close to competing. So, you know, he might just leave and they don’t get anything for him.”

Multiple pundits have also connected Sweat to the Green Bay Packers. However, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said recently that his team has had no contact with the Cardinals regarding a deal for Sweat.

Sweat has tallied 55 total sacks over the course of his eight-year professional career.