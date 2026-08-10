Bears Have A Hidden Gem Pushing to Make the 53-Man Roster

There always seems to be one player who everyone doesn’t even know who starts to make a name for himself during training camp for the Chicago Bears.

And this year is no different.

Last season, undrafted wide receiver Jahdae Walker out of Texas A&M earned a spot on the Bears’ 53-man roster and made the most out of his limited opportunities as a rookie, highlighted by a game-tying touchdown pass during the team’s 22-16 overtime win against the Green Bay Packers during the regular season.

Now, another unfamiliar name at wide receiver is starting to make a name for himself during training camp, and his name is Kaden Davis.

Bears Have A Hidden Gem in Kaden Davis

Kaden Davis isn’t on the same path that Walker is currently on.

He’s an older wide receiver (27) who’s appeared in one game for the Cleveland Browns in 2024 and two in 2025. Ever since he signed with the Bears during the offseason, he’s making the most out of his opportunity.

August 5th via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune: “WR Kaden Davis with a sprawling one-handed catch on a corner end zone pass from Caleb Williams in 7-on-7. Terrific grab.”

August 6th via Courtney Cronin of ESPN: “Kaden Davis just caught a beauty in the corner of the end zone from Case Keenum…and then got flagged for punting the ball. He had the catch of the day in 7 on 7 Wednesday.”

August 9th via Adam Hoge of CHGO Bears: “Kaden Davis continued his strong camp with a walkoff 34-yard TD from Bagent to end practice. He also dusted Dillion Thieneman in the open field earlier in practice when the rookie safety took a bad angle.”

It seems like every single practice Davis is grabbing the audience’s attention with his play-making abilities. However, this is just practice, and the Bears’ secondary is pretty banged up right now. If he wants any shot of making the roster, this level of play will have to translate to preseason against other NFL squads.

Especially with the Bears having such a strong wideout room, which consists of Luther Burden, Rome Odunze, Kalif Raymond, rookie Zavion Thomas, and Jahdae Walker.

A New Face That’s Already A Leader in the Wide Receiver Room

As for another surprise bonus in the wide receiver room, veteran Kalif Raymond has been “everything” the Bears hoped he would be since signing with Chicago this offseason.

“I just think he’s a great role model for all those guys,” head coach Ben Johnson said regarding Raymond. “It really doesn’t matter what position you’re playing, certainly in that room, he’s made an impact, but I think throughout the offense, special-teams unit, and the defense sees it as well.”

Johnson is making third-round pick Zavion Thomas ‘follow everything that Raymond does,’ and it’s helping him get acclimated in the NFL. Raymond mentioned Thomas telling him about his nightly routine of ankle mobility exercises and stretches, and sent him a video of the routine.

That type of mentality stems from Raymond, who had to “scratch and claw” to where he is today (Ben Johnson’s words).

“It takes a vet-type mindset to be disciplined and do something like that,” Raymond said. “And when he showed me that video, I was just happy to know that’s who he is.”

The Bears will be just fine at wide receiver this season.