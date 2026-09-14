Bears May Have Gotten More Than They Bargained for From Kalif Raymond

The Chicago Bears may have gotten a whole lot more out of Kalif Raymond than they expected when they signed him this offseason…

Raymond led the Bears in receiving during Sunday’s 59-37 win over the Carolina Panthers, catching eight passes for 84 yards – He also hauled in a 28 yard reception from Caleb Williams during Chicago’s wild season opener.

That’s a pretty good way to introduce yourself to a new team.

Raymond wasn’t brought to Chicago to replace DJ Moore or become the centerpiece of the passing game either. He was simply signed as a veteran receiver and return specialist, reuniting him with head coach Ben Johnson after the two spent several seasons together in Detroit.

But after one game, Raymond already looks like he could be much more useful to this offense than anyone expected.

Ben Johnson knew what he was getting

There was actually plenty of evidence that Kalif Raymond could fit into what Ben Johnson wanted to do.

Ben Johnson reportedly pushed hard for the Chicago Bears to sign Kalif Raymond, and the coach had already seen what the receiver could do during their time with the Lions.

The Bears clearly valued the familiarity with Johnson. Raymond already knew the terminology and concepts, which made his transition easier.

Caleb Williams even pointed that out during training camp, saying Raymond wasn’t learning an entirely new offense because of his previous experience with Johnson. That familiarity showed up quickly.

Raymond had been making plays throughout training camp, including multiple impressive connections with Williams. Then he opened the regular season by leading Chicago in receiving.

That’s more than a nice debut. It’s a sign that Johnson may have found another player who fits exactly what he wants from this offense.

Raymond could matter even more after DJ Moore

The timing makes his emergence even more important as the Chicago Bears traded DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills this offseason.

Now sure the Bears still entered 2026 with plenty of talent. Rome Odunze is expected to take another step, Luther Burden III is entering his second season, and Colston Loveland gives Williams another major target.

Still, losing Moore meant Chicago needed somebody to fill some of those snaps and targets. Maybe Kalif Raymond can help more than expected.

The 31 year old receiver obviously isn’t going to suddenly become Moore. That’s not the argument. Raymond’s value comes from giving Johnson another player who can move around, create separation and make plays without requiring the offense to revolve around him.

That matters on a team with this many weapons.

The Bears signed Raymond for one year because he was a proven veteran, a return specialist and a player Ben Johnson already trusted. After one game, he looks like someone who could become a legitimate part of the weekly offensive game plan…

The next few weeks will tell us whether Sunday was simply a great matchup or the beginning of something bigger.

But for a Bears team that lost Moore this offseason, having Raymond emerge as a reliable target for Williams is about as good a surprise as Chicago could have asked for.