Bears’ All-Pro WR FA Excited To Compliment ‘Overwhelming’ Talent of Odunze, Burden

When Ben Johnson left Detroit for Chicago last offseason, it sparked a new era in the Lions vs. Bears rivalry. That tension was palpable in both of their matchups in 2025. Despite Detroit sweeping Chicago last season, the Bears came out as NFC North Division champs. Both teams have something to prove heading into 2026 as the next chapter of their rivalry is currently being written.

One move that fueled the flame this offseason was former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond opting to swap sides to reunite with his former offensive coordinator.

In an appearance on The Insiders, Raymond praised Ben Johnson, stating, “One of the coolest parts about him is, man, he finds the best in what everybody can do. That’s one of the coolest parts about playing under him, playing with him, getting to know him, is that he finds what everyone is really, really good at, and he finds a way to allow you to excel in it.”

Johnson’s been equally excited about having another chance to work with Raymond again as well.

“You would not know looking at him right now that he’s 31 going on 32,” Johnson told reporters at the end of mandatory minicamp. “He’s got this vertical push to his game that he comes raging off the football, and if you’re a DB, you can’t help but back up. He’s been exactly what he hoped for when he came into the building. It’s been as good as I’ve seen him in the spring based on my time with him over the past five years. I think he is going to be a huge part of what we do.”

Kalif Raymond Adds Versatility To Bears Offense and Special Teams

Raymond is now the veteran member of the receiver room and the one with the most experience under Ben Johnson. While the youth within the room is tantalizing, having a veteran presence will certainly positively ground the unit. Raymond was notably blown away by the potential of the Bears’ pass-catchers, including Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III.

“Oh man, there is some ball players”, Raymond laughed about. “I’m just trying to be a compliment anyway I can..You would think it’s [training] camp, the way that guys are working. I think it’s a testament to the guys on this team is that the talent is overwhelming, but the work ethic doesn’t shy away from what we have.”

Raymond’s leadership is not the only compliment he provides. His role in the slot and as a flanker receiver opens up even more opportunities for Johnson’s offense. Then you have to account for the fact that he’s a two-time All-Pro punt returner. His mix of versatility on offense and special teams is a big plus for Chicago and a significant minus for Detroit.

Bears Expecting Big Years From Young Receivers

Raymond alluded to the wealth of talent that Chicago has in their receiver room. The Bears showed a lot of faith in third-year former first-round pick Rome Odunze and second-year stud Luther Burden III after they opted to trade away DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills. Moore not only vacates 85 targets in Chicago’s offense but also 682 yards and six touchdowns. There will be plenty of opportunities for two players whose talent is apparent, but who haven’t necessarily put it all together yet.

Time will tell if Chicago’s bank on future investment pays off, or if their insurance plan in Raymond has to take a bigger stake.