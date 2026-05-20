Bears Trade Pitch Lands Super Bowl LX Wide Receiver from Patriots

The Chicago Bears are banking on growth and development. After a season in which quarterback Caleb Williams broke the franchise’s single-season passing record, the team decided to trade their leading receiver. DJ Moore’s departure shows faith in a young receiving room led by former top 10 pick Rome Odunze. Behind Odunze are Luther Burden III, Kalif Raymond, Scotty Miller, Jadae Walker, and rookie Zavion Thomas. While the Bears’ receivers are littered with potential, there is not much pre-existing production.

Not one member of the Bears’ receiver room has had a 1,000-yard NFL season. That said, an additional depth piece would certainly help stabilize an explosive but raw group.

Kayshon Boutte Would Offer The Bears a Steady WR 3 Option

Sports Illustrated’s Mike Moraitis suggests that the Bears should consider trading for New England Patriots receiver Kayshon Boutte. “Boutte has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason as the Patriots have reportedly pursued A.J. Brown,” Moraitis argues.

Boutte was one of the team’s top receivers last season and helped pave the way to Super Bowl LX. While perhaps not Chicago’s biggest need, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes that Boutte could be landed with just a day three pick.

“Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte, I think, could be had for a fifth- or sixth-round draft pick right now, if anyone has an interest in him,” Breer stated as one of his takeaways from May.

Boutte, a former 2023 sixth-round pick, has recorded 76 catches for 1,140 yards and nine touchdowns over the past two seasons and would solidify Chicago’s receiver room as a bona fide deep-threat third option.

Bears Banking On Rome Odunze and Luther Burden Breakout

The lack of an established veteran presence shows a lot of faith in Chicago’s young playmakers. Rome Odunze has flashed immense ability over his first two seasons in the league, but has yet to put it all together.

He started off the 2025 season red-hot, scoring five touchdowns in his first four weeks of the season. However, he only recorded one more throughout the remaining eight games of the regular season. Odunze’s breakout sophomore campaign was hindered by a stress fracture in his foot that forced him to miss five games. Even when he returned from the injury, it was clear that he wasn’t 100%, although Odunze refused to blame his performance on it.

“You go through certain circumstances during the season, like injuries, but in this league, you either do or you don’t,” Odunze told the Sun-Times in February. “And I’m looking forward to doing a lot more.”

Then, on the opposite side of Odunze is Luther Burden III. Burden started the year slowly after missing most of the offseason with a soft-tissue hamstring injury. He became a much more consistent threat once Odunze went down, as he got more opportunities in the offense. He averaged 2.25 targets over his first eight games played compared to 6.22 over his final nine across the regular and postseason.

Burden also struggled with injuries throughout his rookie campaign.

Now entering year two of Ben Johnson’s offense, both players are looking to stay fully healthy and fully maximize their potential so that Chicago can take another step next season.