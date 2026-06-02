Bears WR Target Door Opens Following Patriots’ Blockbuster A.J. Brown Trade

The Chicago Bears have spent much of the offseason betting on internal development at wide receiver.

Rome Odunze is expected to take a major leap entering his third NFL season, while second-year receiver Luther Burden III is viewed as one of the most exciting young playmakers on the roster. Beyond those two, however, questions remain. Veterans Kalif Raymond and Scotty Miller are competing for depth roles, while young receivers Jahdae Walker and Zavion Thomas are still largely unproven at the NFL level but have upside.

That is why the New England Patriots‘ blockbuster trade for star receiver A.J. Brown could create an intriguing opportunity for Bears general manager Ryan Poles.

Brown’s arrival has immediately reshaped New England’s receiver room and could make former LSU standout Kayshon Boutte one of the most interesting trade candidates to watch this summer.

A.J. Brown Trade Changes Patriots’ Receiver Hierarchy

The Patriots finally landed the elite receiver they had been searching for when they acquired Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles.

With Brown now expected to lead the receiving corps alongside Romeo Doubs, Boutte suddenly finds himself sliding down the depth chart.

The situation has fueled speculation that New England could consider moving the 24-year-old receiver before the season begins.

According to reports, Boutte now projects as the Patriots’ No. 3 receiver despite coming off another productive season with quarterback Drake Maye.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky was among those who quickly pointed to Boutte as a potential trade candidate following the Brown deal.

The timing also adds another layer to the situation. Boutte is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and if New England does not view him as part of its long-term plans, the Patriots could look to capitalize on his value now rather than risk losing him for little return later.

For a team that suddenly has increased depth at wide receiver, dealing from a position of strength could make sense.

Why Kayshon Boutte Could Appeal to Bears

From the Bears’ perspective, Boutte checks several boxes.

The former LSU standout has produced consecutive 500-yard seasons and has already shown he can contribute as a reliable NFL target.

Perhaps most impressively, every one of his regular-season receptions in 2025 resulted in either a first down or a touchdown, highlighting his ability to make impactful plays when given opportunities.

At just 24 years old, Boutte would fit Chicago’s timeline alongside Williams, Odunze and Burden. He would also provide another proven option in a receiving room that still carries significant uncertainty behind its top two weapons.

Perhaps most importantly, acquiring Boutte would likely not require a massive investment. Prior reports have suggested New England could seek a Day 3 draft pick in exchange for the receiver.

Whether the Patriots ultimately decide to move him remains to be seen. But after the A.J. Brown trade dramatically changed New England’s receiver depth chart, Boutte’s name is suddenly one Bears fans should be watching closely throughout the summer.