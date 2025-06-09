Bears Urged to Trade for Former Top-Five Pick to Bolster Pass Rush

It’s not realistic to fix all the issues in one offseason, but the Chicago Bears were pretty close to it. The Bears’ offensive overhaul was labeled the best move by any team this offseason by Bleacher Report, with the new additions at head coach, offensive line, and passing game weapons for Caleb Williams. But in what was a surprising move, or lack of, the Bears only brought in one notable pass rusher (Dayo Odeyingbo). With concerns on a possible lack of depth, the Bears could eye a trade to bolster the pass rush, and Nic Roti of Just Another Year Chicago: Bears floats the idea of the team trading for 2022 pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux from the New York Giants.

Chicago Bears Could Make a Splash for Kayvon Thibodeaux

Thibodeaux, 24, has all the tools to become a perennial pass rusher in the NFL. Drafted with the fifth pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he’s shown an explosive first step, a plethora of pass rush moves, and strong run defending abilities, as highlighted by Roti in the video. In three seasons since he’s entered the NFL, the Oregon Duck has recorded 127 total tackles, 21 sacks, 46 quarterback hits, and six forced fumbles in 43 games. Thibodeaux also fits the mold that defensive coordinator Dennis Allen desires, standing at 6’5″ and 258 pounds.

For the Giants, they have a lot of talented pass rushers. They just drafted Penn State phenom Abdul Carter with the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, traded for Brian Burns last season, and have veteran Chauncey Golston. With Thibodeaux nearing the end of his rookie deal, the team could make a bold and difficult decision to trade him away.

Working on a big edge rusher project and the most improved NFL edge in 2024 was Kayvon Thibodeaux. Much more precise with his hands and his long-arm was more effective. Really like him as a #3 who can win with power and speed pic.twitter.com/6qs1vNC6vl — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) May 13, 2025

Scuffle at Practice Could Be a Sign of Change to Come

Tensions boiled over a recent Giants OTA session when Thibodeaux was involved in a large-scale altercation that led to head coach Brian Daboll abruptly ending practice. What started as a minor scuffle between Burns and offensive lineman James Hudson escalated into Thibodeaux eventually throwing a punch at teammate Jermaine Eluemunor. Hudson then took Thibodeaux to the ground, and the scene quickly unraveled.

Burns commented on the situation, stating, “It’s a violent sport we play. Guys trying to get better. Tensions raised a little high, heat is getting a little hotter, so guys getting a little more agitated. It ain’t that deep. We squashed it.”

It’s the NFL. Guys are playing for a spot to compete against the top athletes in the world, so it’s not the end of the world if a fight breaks out. But the question is, can the Giants organization keep all those electric personalities on defense stable throughout the season?

That said, Roti pitches two separate trade ideas for a Bears/Giants trade involving Thibodeaux, with one involving the two Bears players, and the other without them:

Chicago Bears receive:

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

New York Giants receive:

EDGE Dominique Robinson

DT Zacch Pickens

2026 2nd and 4th-round pick

The Giants receive two young assets on defense along with some premium draft capital, while the Bears secure their pass rusher of the future.