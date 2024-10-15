Bears Advised to Replace Keenan Allen With 2,300-Yard Receiver

The Chicago Bears will have a big decision to make with veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen when his contract expires following the 2024 season, and that could lead them right to one of Ohio State’s best and brightest pass-catchers.

Allen caught all five of his targets for 41 yards and two touchdowns in Week 6’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, delivering his finest performance yet for the Bears and looking like an asset for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. The Bears, however, must carefully weigh how to proceed with Allen, who hits free agency in March and turns 33 in April.

The Bears have star wide receiver D.J. Moore under contract through the 2029 season and also drafted Rome Odunze in the first round of the 2024 draft, limiting their need to spend significant cap space on another veteran wide receiver such as Allen in 2025. Even if they want to keep Allen, his price point on a new deal could make it difficult.

Instead, Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Staff believes they should shift their focus to one of the top-rated wide receivers in the 2025 NFL draft class and consider investing one of their top draft selections in Ohio State star slot receiver Emeka Egbuka.

“Despite having a breakout performance on Sunday, Keenan Allen is an impending free agent and the Bears hadn’t gotten much from him unit this past week’s performance,” BR’s staff wrote on October 14. “So, Ryan Poles might explore this year’s wide receiver class in the draft, and the Buckeye would be a solid replacement for the veteran.”

Emeka Ebguka Projects as Similiar WR to Keenan Allen

While Bleacher Report did not provide much detail about why replacing Allen with Egbuka could work, the two receivers bear a striking resemblance to each other.

Through six weeks of the 2024 season, Egbuka has hauled in a team-high 40 receptions for 526 yards and six touchdowns for the Buckeyes and is just 17 yards shy of eclipsing 2,400 career receiving yards heading into his 40th collegiate game on October 26. How Egbuka wins against defenders, though, is what draws him comparisons to Allen.

Egbuka is a route technician who thrives at creating separation in man coverage and makes the most of his athleticism to provide the Buckeyes with a valuable run-after-catch threat out of the slot. At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, he is also a similar size as Allen, who the Bears have listed at 6-foot-2 and 211 pounds on their official active roster.

“Emeka Egbuka is a skilled and nuanced wide receiver who offers reliable route-running, separation, and playmaking after the catch, resembling NFL stars Keenan Allen and Amon-Ra St. Brown,” The Draft Network’s Damian Parson wrote in June about Egbuka in his 2025 draft profile.

While everything about Ebguka sounds like a natural fit for the Bears, though, there’s one thing that presents a significant obstacle for them: his projected draft position.

Most mock drafts project Ebguka to come off the board in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft with some — such as The 33rd Team — mocking his selection before the No. 18 overall, where the Bears are currently projected to pick. Even if Ebguka is available when the Bears make their first selection, though, they may target bigger roster needs.

Will Bears Re-Sign Keenan Allen for 2025 Season?

While Allen’s early-season injury issues might lessen his chances of returning in 2025, it is still not out of the question that the Bears could extend him past the current year.

Allen has shown strong chemistry with Williams over the first six weeks of the season, not only when he has been on the field but also during his time injured when he would coach up Williams on the sideline between drives. If he stays healthy and proves that his two-touchdown game in London is more than just a flash, the Bears could have plenty of reason to extend him before they finally reach 2025 free agency next March.

Allen’s desired contract is the big question. The Bears felt comfortable taking on Allen’s $23.1 million cap hit for the 2024 season when they traded for him in March, but they may not want to do it again if Allen wants similar — or more — money on his next deal. The Bears have also since drafted Odunze and extended Moore, which should have an impact on how they approach negotiations with Allen between now and free agency.