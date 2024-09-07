Bears WR Keenan Allen Called Out for Injury Ahead of Week 1

The Chicago Bears invested heavily in a revamped roster over the summer, though one of the new wheels on the high-octane offense is already wobbly.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a heel injury, and Chicago officially listed him as questionable for Sunday’s season opener against the Tennessee Titans despite his full participation in practice Friday.

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report criticized Allen’s lack of availability in recent years and characterized it as a major concern for the Bears faithful.

“At this point, Bears fans have every right to be concerned about veteran receiver Keenan Allen’s ability to stay healthy,” Gagnon wrote on September 6. “It’s not ideal that the 32-year-old is dealing with another heel injury entering Week 1.”

Keenan Allen Missed Several Games in Each of Past 2 Seasons With Injuries

Allen missed seven games during the 2022 campaign and four contests last season, all because of injuries.

A lingering hamstring issue was the wideout’s undoing two years ago, while a heel injury robbed him of the final four outings of 2023, per Fox Sports.

Head coach Matt Eberflus told media members Friday that Allen’s “outlook looks great,” despite his status as a question mark on the injury report. That said, the fact that Allen is dealing with an injury to the exact part of his body that cost him a month between early December 2023 and early January 2024 is legitimately disconcerting.

But Chicago was fully aware of Allen’s injury concerns when the team traded a fourth-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers to acquire him in March. Plus, Allen has overcome injury issues to put up massive statistical production before.

He earned Pro Bowl honors last season for the sixth time in seven years despite missing nearly a quarter of the campaign. Allen hauled in 108 catches for 1,243 yards and 7 TDs in 13 games.

Bears, Keenan Allen Haven’t Yet Agreed to Contract Extension

While Allen may play in Week 1 and could have a healthy and productive season in his first campaign with the Bears, it is unquestionably injury concerns like the heel problem bothering him now that has made the front office hesitant to offer Allen an extension.

This offseason was a veritable gold rush for receivers around the NFL, and Allen’s production over the last half-decade puts him in the same price range as guys like his teammate DJ Moore, who just got $110 million ($27.5 million annually), and Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson, who inked a four-year contract for $140 million ($35 million annually).

Chicago could hamstring its rise to prominence by overpaying Allen if he is, in fact, entering a period of sustained questionable health. It is too early to say that either way, which is why Allen will begin the season playing on the final year of his current $80 million deal.

The Bears appear content to run the risk of Allen playing well and potentially losing him after he hits unrestricted free agency next March. In that case, the team will still have Moore and rookie Rome Odunze as a potent duo in the receiver room.

However, if Allen puts up big numbers and proves he can stay healthy over the first two or three months of the season, Chicago can always offer him an extension then.