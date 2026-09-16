Former Bears Wideout Formally Charged After August Arrest

The Chicago Bears are celebrating an emphatic, statement win against a sneaky-good Caroliina Panthers team on the opening weekend of the NFL.

But one of their former wideouts is facing some off-the-field issues stemming from an arrest back on Aug. 30 for drunk driving.

Now playing for Indianapolis Colts, with whom he signed 11 days prior to the arrest on Aug. 19, Allen faces a Class A misdemeanor of driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.15, and a Class C misdemeanor charge OVWI – known outside of Indiana as a DUI.

For reference, the legal blood alcohol content (BAC) is 0.08, and Allen’s was recorded at 0.224.

Keenan Allen Charged With Class A and Class C Misdemeanor

According to Indiana state law, a Class A misdemeanor carries a maximum prison sentence of one year, a fine up to $5,000. Class C misdemeanors can carry a penalty of up to 60 days in jail.

Allen is not likely to face punishment from the NFL prior to his case being settled; unlike Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs, who currently resides on the Commissioner’s Exempt List after being charged with two misdemeanors related to a domestic incident back on May 23.

However, the punishment for violating the league’s substance abuse policy can be up to three games in normal circumstances. Given that Allen had a .224 BAC, it is possible that he could face longer on the sidelines as the NFL can dish out harsher penalties for players that get into high levels of intoxication.

Allen Never Matched Expections During Bears Stint in 2024

Keenan Allen spent one season with the Bears back in 2024, after being acquired for a fourth round pick earlier that offseason.

Coming off an 108 catch, 1,243 receiving yard season with the LA Chargers, much was expected of the trio that Allen would form with then-rookie Rome Odunze and former WR1 D.J. Moore.

However, that dream never really came into fruition as Allen saw some regression year on year. Although he did still manage a very reasonable 70 receptions, 744 yards and 7 touchdowns on the season. Allen returned to the Chargers the following season.