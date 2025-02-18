Hi, Subscriber

Bears ‘Likely’ to Cut Ties With $80 Million Playmaker in Free Agency

Keenan Allen, Bears
Getty
Wide receiver Keenan Allen of the Chicago Bears.

The Chicago Bears have a cache of draft picks and a boatload of salary cap space, but they also have a third tool to help build the roster in 2025.

It is easy to overlook the franchise tag in Chicago because the team has so many other avenues to add talent, but that isn’t the only reason. Two of the most likely candidates for the tag under normal circumstances aren’t eligible, which ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported on Monday, February 17, is likely to lead to some high-profile departures in the Windy City.

“The Bears used the franchise tag in 2024 as a placeholder on cornerback Jaylon Johnson to execute a long-term deal just two days later,” Cronin wrote. “Chicago’s top two pending free agents — receiver Keenan Allen and guard Teven Jenkins — wouldn’t qualify for the tag for a number of reasons. Allen will be 33 this season, and Jenkins missed 23 games over four seasons because of injury. It’s more likely the Bears let both players walk and find their replacements in free agency or the draft.”

Keenan Allen’s Numbers Dipped in First Year With Bears

Keenan Allen Extension Talks Bears Rams Chargers Keenan Allen Contract

GettyChicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen.

The Bears traded a fourth-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers last offseason to add Allen, then drafted Rome Odunze with the No. 9 overall pick to create a wide receiver trio alongside D.J. Moore.

The pass-catching group looked as though it had a chance to be among the top in the NFL on paper. Though the struggles of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, to which a porous and injured offensive line contributed in no small part, laid the Bears’ passing attack low and led to a 10-game losing streak after a 4-2 start.

Allen dealt with a heel injury early in the season, which was a significant factor in his slow start following a Pro Bowl campaign in L.A. the year before — his sixth in the previous seven seasons.

Allen came on as the year progressed, however, ultimately leading the team with 7 touchdown receptions. He also finished second in receptions (70) and receiving yards (744) behind only Moore in both categories.

Bears Have More Pressing Needs Than a Third Wide Receiver

Keenan Allen

GettyChicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen.

The main problem with the Bears keeping Allen, besides the inability to apply the franchise tag, is the type of contract he might command.

Chicago picked up the tab for the final season of Allen’s $80.1 million deal in 2024. Spotrac projects that the 12-year veteran, who will play next season at 33, has a market value of $11 million annually over a new two-year deal. However, considering how receivers are cashing in across the league, Allen is liable to test the market for a more lucrative deal.

The Bears have the money to bring him back at the price point Spotrac suggests, but may not have the inclination. Moore and Odunze are enough to build around in the passing game, particularly alongside tight end Cole Kmet.

More than that, though, the team must reconstruct the interior of its offensive line and will probably be in the game for a big-name pass rusher, either in the draft or free agency, which may render Allen expendable.

