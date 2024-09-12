Bears Give Update on Keenan Allen After WR Misses Another Practice

The Chicago Bears are not anticipating any injury hang-ups with veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen heading into Week 2’s game against the Houston Texans, but they are still playing it safe with the six-time Pro Bowler in practice.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters on September 11 that Allen — still listed with a heel injury on the team’s injury report — did not participate in the first practice of the week on Wednesday. He clarified, though, that the team is simply giving him an additional day to rest his heel ahead of their big game on Sunday Night Football.

“We’re going to let him rest up for the day and see where he is tomorrow,” Eberflus said before Wednesday’s practice. “So that’s where he is going forward.”

Allen has been dealing with a heel injury since dropping out of August 24’s practice with what Bears general manager Ryan Poles described as a “cleat issue.” While the team did limit him in two practices ahead of Week 1’s season opener, Allen played consistently in the game and received a team-high 11 passing targets against the Tennessee Titans.

The Bears could continue to play it safe with Allen throughout the week given they are unlikely to have first-round rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze available at the Texans. Odunze suffered a mild knee sprain in Week 1 and is “day-to-day” with his injury, per Eberflus. If he does not play, the Bears will need Allen and D.J. Moore at their best.

Bears Injuries Could Push Tyler Scott into Spotlight

The Bears will continue to monitor Allen’s injury status heading into prime time, and there is no reason for them to panic just yet. Allen has been dealing with his injury for more than two weeks now and did not let it affect his playing status in Week 1’s victory, so — unless there is a setback — chances are good he will play for them in Week 2.

With Odunze likely out, though, the Bears will also need to make sure second-year wide receiver Tyler Scott is ready to play considerable reps for them against the Texans.

The Bears made Scott — a 2023 fourth-round pick — a healthy scratch in their season opener against the Titans. He had played well in camp and appeared to be on track to play the No. 4 receiving role behind Moore, Allen and Odunze, but the Bears kept him inactive in favor of wide receivers and returners Velus Jones Jr. and DeAndre Carter.

If the Bears were fully healthy, they might make the same decision again in Week 2, but Odunze’s availability all but guarantees that Scott will be active and needed for the team as they look to topple the Texans on the road. Scott caught 17 passes for just 168 yards as a rookie, but his speed should give Caleb Williams an additional asset out of the slot.

DeMarcus Walker Also Missed Practice With Foot Injury

In addition to Allen and Odunze, the Bears also held out defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker from their first practice and added him to the injury report with a foot injury.

Walker played 83% of defensive snaps (53) against the Titans in Week 1, splitting his time between defensive end and defensive tackle and finishing with the team’s third-highest defensive grade (76.1) from Pro Football Focus. His presence offered a major relief to the Bears’ defensive interior with Zacch Pickens sidelined with a groin injury.

While it is a little early to panic about Walker’s availability, the Bears could struggle to find an appropriate replacement for him if he cannot suit up against the Texans given his multi-positional value. The Bears elevated Byron Cowart from the practice squad in Week 1 to fortify their interior, but his impact over 12 defensive snaps was minimal.

Otherwise, the Bears were largely healthy for Wednesday’s first practice. Pickens began the week as a limited participant — as he did in Week 1 before the Bears shut him down. Third-round rookie offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie (quad), fullback Khari Blasingame (hand/knee) and offensive lineman Ryan Bates (shoulder/elbow) were also limited.