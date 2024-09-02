Bears Get Key Update on Keenan Allen Injury for Titans Matchup

Keenan Allen appears to be trending in the right direction for the Chicago Bears heading into their 2024 NFL season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, Allen returned to the practice field for the Bears on September 2 after he missed a few of the team’s previous practices with a foot injury. The 32-year-old wide receiver had dropped out of August 24’s practice with an apparent injury and spent the team’s subsequent practice off to the side on a stationary bike.

When asked about Allen’s status, though, Bears general manager Ryan Poles reassured reporters he does not expect Allen’s injury to be an issue for Week 1 against the Titans.

“He had last week a cleat issue, so [he had] some discomfort in his foot, but he should be fine,” Poles said on August 28 while recapping the team’s 53-man roster cuts.

Allen figures to be a crucial part of the Bears’ passing offense in 2024 after the team acquired him in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Chargers. He is a six-time Pro Bowler with more than 10,000 career receiving yards on his ledger and finished with a career-high 108 receptions in just 13 games for the Chargers during the 2023 season.

The Bears should provide more clarity about Allen’s injury status when they release their first injury report for Week 1 against the Titans on Wednesday, September 4.

Keenan Allen Projected to Start Against Titans in Week 1

As long as Allen clears all of the team’s necessary medical checks, he should remain on his projected track to begin the season as one of the Bears’ starting boundary receivers.

The Bears paid a hefty price to acquire Allen during the 2024 offseason. Not only did they give up a 2024 fourth-round pick in their trade with the Chargers, but they also agreed to take on Allen’s $23.1 million cap hit for the forthcoming season. It is a risky endeavor for the Bears with Allen in the final year of his contract, but one they believe can help rookie quarterback Caleb Williams in his first season as their franchise starter.

Allen’s appeal to the Bears is easy to understand. He has finished with more than 1,100 receiving yards in five of his past seven seasons and stands as one of the league’s most accomplished route-runners, something that can be as much of an asset to Williams as it can be to the Bears’ other young receivers — such as Tyler Scott and Rome Odunze.

The Bears will likely still spread the ball around between their numerous pass-catchers, including top wideout D.J. Moore and starting tight end Cole Kmet, but Allen should still hold a prominent role for their offense if he can stay healthy during his 12th season.

Will Keenan Allen Sign Contract Extension With Bears?

Allen has the potential to be a difference-maker for the Bears during the 2024 season even with their crowded receiver room. If he is, he could also earn a lucrative contract extension from the Bears that would keep him in Chicago in 2025 and beyond.

Poles told ESPN 1000 in May that he does not feel a sense of “urgency” to get a contract done with Allen, but he did also leave the door open for the team to change its approach with him as the 2024 season progresses. Allen is a premier receiver in the league, but the Bears likely want to make sure his health holds up as he nears his 33rd birthday.

For reference, Allen has not played every game in an NFL season since 2019, but he has also earned Pro Bowl recognition in three of his injury-hampered seasons since then.

The complicating factor is Odunze, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The Bears traded for Allen before Odunze fell into their laps during the first round of the draft and his success — or lack thereof — as a rookie could dictate whether they feel they need to hand out more money to a veteran receiver.

The Bears do already have a significant amount of money committed to the position. In August, they signed Moore to a four-year, $110 million contract extension that included $82.635 million in injury guarantees and ties him to the team through the 2029 season. They also have Odunze under contract through at least 2027 on his $22.7 million rookie contract with a fifth-year option available for the 2028 season.

That’s not to say the Bears cannot still extend Allen, but the financial picture makes it more challenging even if he thrives for them in 2024.