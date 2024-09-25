Bears Get Good News on Keenan Allen Ahead of Rams Matchup

After two straight weeks nursing an injury on the sideline, veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen has finally returned to the practice field for the Chicago Bears.

The Bears had Allen back as a limited participant for September 25’s first practice for Week 4’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. It marked the first time in nearly three weeks that Allen has been able to practice as he continues to recover from a heel injury.

Allen has been dealing with issues related to his heel since August 24’s training camp practice for the Bears, but his injury dates back to the end of the 2023 season when he missed the final four games of the Los Angeles Chargers’ campaign with the same issue. The 32-year-old managed to play through the injury for the Bears in Week 1, catching four passes for 29 yards against the Tennessee Titans, but he has been sidelined since.

Allen would provide a much-needed jolt for Chicago’s struggling offense if he can suit up against Los Angeles on September 29. The Bears have leaned on return specialist — and Allen’s former Chargers teammate — DeAndre Carter in his absence, but Allen is a six-time Pro Bowler with 10,559 receiving yards in his career. His return would help.

The Bears will have two more practices to determine if Allen is healthy enough to play against the Rams. Head coach Matt Eberflus previously indicated Allen’s playing status is more about pain tolerance, so whether he plays could hinge on how his heel feels.

The Bears (1-2) will host the Rams (1-2) at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on September 29.

Caleb Williams Excited About Keenan Allen’s Return

The Bears still have a few more hurdles to clear with Allen before they can clear him to play against the Rams on Sunday, but rookie quarterback Caleb Williams was excited enough just to have him back on the practice field for Wednesday’s first prep session.

“His special talent of getting open in a phone booth is gonna be great for us,” Williams told reporters after Wednesday’s practice, via The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain.

The Bears traded a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Chargers in exchange for Allen in March, adding another proven veteran receiver to their roster alongside DJ Moore in hopes that they could help ease their new rookie quarterback’s transition into the NFL.

Allen has lived up to the mentorship side, building a fast connection with Williams in the offseason and staying in his ear on the sideline during games to help him out. That can only take him so far, though, when the Bears need him on the field making plays.

Bears Have 9 Other Players on Week 4 Injury Report

The Bears took a step in the right direction with Allen’s heel for Wednesday’s practice, but they still have nine other players listed on their first injury report of Week 4.

The Bears practiced without cornerback Terell Smith (hip), defensive end Darrell Taylor (illness), defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) and right tackle Darnell Wright to start the week of preparation against the Rams. Eberflus said Wright is “day-to-day” with his back injury, while Smith is ailing from the injury that knocked him out of Week 3’s loss.

The Bears also limited the following players in their first practice: defensive end Montez Sweat (elbow), defensive tackle Andrew Billings (knee), fullback Khari Blasingame (hand/knee), left tackle Braxton Jones (knee) and right guard Nate Davis (groin).